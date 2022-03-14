Critics Choice Awards 2022 Complete Winners List: Squid Game, Succession, The Power Of The Dog Win Big
The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards were held on Sunday (March 13) at The Century Plaza Hotel. Hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer, the awards night celebrated the best of 2022 in Films as well as TV across the globe. Will Smith and Jessica Chastain took home one of the biggest honours of the night, alongside Benedict Cumberbatch's hit film The Power of the Dog, which bagged the Best Picture Award as well as Best Director for Jane Campion.
Meanwhile, in Television, Succession has been leading the awards season and didn't disappoint at the Critics Choice Awards too. Apart from winning the award for Best Drama Series, Kieran Culkin also took home the trophy for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Succession. Marvel's What If...? won the Best Animated Series while Netflix's Squid Game took home the trophy for Best International Show.
Here is the complete list of winners of the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards 2022:
MOVIES
Best Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog WINNER
Tick, Tick... Boom!
West Side Story
Best Actor
Nicolas
Cage,
Pig
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard WINNER
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress
Jessica
Chastain,
The
Eyes
of
Tammy
Faye
WINNER
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Supporting Actor
Jamie
Dornan,
Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA WINNER
Jared Leto, House of Gucci
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Supporting Actress
Caitríona
Balfe,
Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story WINNER
Ann Dowd, Mass
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Rita Moreno, West Side Story
Best Young Actor/Actress
Jude
Hill,
Belfast
WINNER
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones, CODA
Woody Norman, C'mon C'mon
Saniyya Sidney, King Richard
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Best Acting Ensemble
Belfast
WINNER
Don't Look Up
The Harder They Fall
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Director
Paul
Thomas
Anderson,
Licorice
Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog WINNER
Guillermo del Toro, Nightmare Alley
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best Original Screenplay
Paul
Thomas
Anderson,
Licorice
Pizza
Zach Baylin, King Richard
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast WINNER
Adam McKay, David Sirota, Don't Look Up
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
Best Adapted Screenplay
Jane
Campion,
The
Power
of
the
Dog
WINNER
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Siân Heder, CODA
Tony Kushner, West Side Story
Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth, Dune
Best Cinematography
Bruno
Delbonnel,
The
Tragedy
of
Macbeth
Greig Fraser, Dune
Janusz Kaminski, West Side Story
Dan Laustsen, Nightmare Alley
Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog WINNER
Haris Zambarloukos, Belfast
Best Production Design
Jim
Clay,
Claire
Nia
Richards,
Belfast
Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau, Nightmare Alley
Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, The French Dispatch
Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, West Side Story
Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos, Dune WINNER
Best Editing
Sarah
Broshar
and
Michael
Kahn,
West
Side
Story
WINNER
Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, Belfast
Andy Jurgensen, Licorice Pizza
Peter Sciberras, The Power of the Dog
Joe Walker, Dune
Best Costume Design
Jenny
Beavan,
Cruella
WINNER
Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley
Paul Tazewell, West Side Story
Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan, Dune
Janty Yates, House of Gucci
Best Hair and Makeup
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye WINNER
House of Gucci
Nightmare Alley
Best Visual Effects
Dune
WINNER
The Matrix Resurrections
Nightmare Alley
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Best Comedy
Barb
&
Star
Go
to
Vista
Del
Mar
Don't Look Up
Free Guy
The French Dispatch
Licorice Pizza WINNER
Best Animated Feature
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines WINNER
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Foreign Language Film
A
Hero
Drive My Car WINNER
Flee
The Hand of God
The Worst Person in the World
Best Song
"Be
Alive"
-
King
Richard
"Dos Oruguitas" - Encanto
"Guns Go Bang" - The Harder They Fall
"Just Look Up" - Don't Look Up
"No Time to Die" - No Time to Die WINNER
Best Score
Nicholas
Britell,
Don't
Look
Up
Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
Jonny Greenwood, Spencer
Nathan Johnson, Nightmare Alley
Hans Zimmer, Dune WINNER
TELEVISION
Best Drama Series
Evil
For All Mankind
The Good Fight
Pose
Squid Game
Succession WINNER
This Is Us
Yellowjackets
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling
K.
Brown,
This
Is
Us
Mike Colter, Evil
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game WINNER
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo
Aduba,
In
Treatment
Chiara Aurelia, Cruel Summer
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Katja Herbers, Evil
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets WINNER
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nicholas
Braun,
Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession WINNER
Justin Hartley, This Is Us
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Mandy Patinkin, The Good Fight
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Andrea
Martin,
Evil
Audra McDonald, The Good Fight
Christine Lahti, Evil
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Sarah Snook, Succession WINNER
Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us
Best Comedy Series
The
Great
Hacks
Insecure
Only Murders in the Building
The Other Two
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso WINNER
What We Do in the Shadows
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Iain
Armitage,
Young
Sheldon
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso WINNER
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Elle
Fanning,
The
Great
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Sandra Oh, The Chair
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks WINNER
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ncuti
Gatwa,
Sex
Education
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso WINNER
Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows
Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts
Ray Romano, Made for Love
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Hannah
Einbinder,
Hacks
Kristin Chenoweth, Schmigadoon!
Molly Shannon, The Other Two
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Josie Totah, Saved By the Bell
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso WINNER
Best Limited series
Dopesick
Dr. Death
It's a Sin
Maid
Mare of Easttown WINNER
Midnight Mass
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Best Movie made for television
Come
From
Away
List of a Lifetime
The Map of Tiny Perfect Things
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Oslo WINNER
Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas
Best Actor in a Limited series or movie made for television
Olly
Alexander,
It's
a
Sin
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
William Jackson Harper, Love Life
Joshua Jackson, Dr. Death
Michael Keaton, Dopesick WINNER
Hamish Linklater, Midnight Mass
Best Actress in a Limited series or movie made for television
Danielle
Brooks,
Robin
Roberts
Presents:
Mahalia
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown WINNER
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited series or movie made for television
Murray
Bartlett,
The
White
Lotus
WINNER
Zach Gilford, Midnight Mass
William Jackson Harper, The Underground Railroad
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Christian Slater, Dr. Death
Courtney B. Vance, Genius: Aretha
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie made for Television
Jennifer
Coolidge,
The
White
Lotus
WINNER
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Melissa McCarthy, Nine Perfect Strangers
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Best Foreign Language Series
Acapulco
Call My Agent!
Lupin
Money Heist
Narcos: Mexico
Squid Game WINNER
Best Animated Series
Big
Mouth
Bluey
Bob's Burgers
The Great North
Q-Force
What If...? WINNER
Best Talk Show
The
Amber
Ruffin
Show
Desus & Mero
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver WINNER
Late Night with Seth Meyers
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Best Comedy Special
Bo
Burnham:
Inside
WINNER
Good Timing with Jo Firestone
James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999
Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American
Trixie Mattel: One Night Only