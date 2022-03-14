    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Critics Choice Awards 2022 Complete Winners List: Squid Game, Succession, The Power Of The Dog Win Big

      By
      |

      The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards were held on Sunday (March 13) at The Century Plaza Hotel. Hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer, the awards night celebrated the best of 2022 in Films as well as TV across the globe. Will Smith and Jessica Chastain took home one of the biggest honours of the night, alongside Benedict Cumberbatch's hit film The Power of the Dog, which bagged the Best Picture Award as well as Best Director for Jane Campion.

      Squid Game, succession, will smith

      Critics Choice Awards 2022: Jimmy Kimmel & Issa Rae Will Join the Presenters' Line-Up, Details Inside

      Meanwhile, in Television, Succession has been leading the awards season and didn't disappoint at the Critics Choice Awards too. Apart from winning the award for Best Drama Series, Kieran Culkin also took home the trophy for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Succession. Marvel's What If...? won the Best Animated Series while Netflix's Squid Game took home the trophy for Best International Show.

      Here is the complete list of winners of the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards 2022:

      MOVIES

      Best Picture

      Belfast
      CODA
      Don't Look Up
      Dune
      King Richard
      Licorice Pizza
      Nightmare Alley
      The Power of the Dog WINNER
      Tick, Tick... Boom!
      West Side Story

      Best Actor

      Nicolas Cage, Pig
      Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
      Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
      Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!
      Will Smith, King Richard WINNER
      Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

      Best Actress

      Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye WINNER
      Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
      Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
      Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
      Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
      Kristen Stewart, Spencer

      Best Supporting Actor

      Jamie Dornan, Belfast
      Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
      Troy Kotsur, CODA WINNER
      Jared Leto, House of Gucci
      J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
      Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

      Best Supporting Actress

      Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
      Ariana DeBose, West Side Story WINNER
      Ann Dowd, Mass
      Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
      Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
      Rita Moreno, West Side Story

      Best Young Actor/Actress

      Jude Hill, Belfast WINNER
      Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
      Emilia Jones, CODA
      Woody Norman, C'mon C'mon
      Saniyya Sidney, King Richard
      Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

      Best Acting Ensemble

      Belfast WINNER
      Don't Look Up
      The Harder They Fall
      Licorice Pizza
      The Power of the Dog
      West Side Story

      Best Director

      Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
      Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
      Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog WINNER
      Guillermo del Toro, Nightmare Alley
      Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
      Denis Villeneuve, Dune

      Best Original Screenplay

      Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
      Zach Baylin, King Richard
      Kenneth Branagh, Belfast WINNER
      Adam McKay, David Sirota, Don't Look Up
      Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

      Best Adapted Screenplay

      Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog WINNER
      Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
      Siân Heder, CODA
      Tony Kushner, West Side Story
      Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth, Dune

      Best Cinematography

      Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy of Macbeth
      Greig Fraser, Dune
      Janusz Kaminski, West Side Story
      Dan Laustsen, Nightmare Alley
      Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog WINNER
      Haris Zambarloukos, Belfast

      Best Production Design

      Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards, Belfast
      Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau, Nightmare Alley
      Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, The French Dispatch
      Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, West Side Story
      Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos, Dune WINNER

      Best Editing

      Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn, West Side Story WINNER
      Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, Belfast
      Andy Jurgensen, Licorice Pizza
      Peter Sciberras, The Power of the Dog
      Joe Walker, Dune

      Best Costume Design

      Jenny Beavan, Cruella WINNER
      Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley
      Paul Tazewell, West Side Story
      Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan, Dune
      Janty Yates, House of Gucci

      Best Hair and Makeup

      Cruella
      Dune
      The Eyes of Tammy Faye WINNER
      House of Gucci
      Nightmare Alley

      Best Visual Effects

      Dune WINNER
      The Matrix Resurrections
      Nightmare Alley
      No Time to Die
      Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

      Best Comedy

      Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar
      Don't Look Up
      Free Guy
      The French Dispatch
      Licorice Pizza WINNER

      Best Animated Feature

      Encanto
      Flee
      Luca
      The Mitchells vs the Machines WINNER
      Raya and the Last Dragon

      Best Foreign Language Film

      A Hero
      Drive My Car WINNER
      Flee
      The Hand of God
      The Worst Person in the World

      Best Song

      "Be Alive" - King Richard
      "Dos Oruguitas" - Encanto
      "Guns Go Bang" - The Harder They Fall
      "Just Look Up" - Don't Look Up
      "No Time to Die" - No Time to Die WINNER

      Best Score

      Nicholas Britell, Don't Look Up
      Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
      Jonny Greenwood, Spencer
      Nathan Johnson, Nightmare Alley
      Hans Zimmer, Dune WINNER

      TELEVISION

      Best Drama Series

      Evil
      For All Mankind
      The Good Fight
      Pose
      Squid Game
      Succession WINNER
      This Is Us
      Yellowjackets

      Best Actor in a Drama Series

      Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
      Mike Colter, Evil
      Brian Cox, Succession
      Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game WINNER
      Billy Porter, Pose
      Jeremy Strong, Succession

      Best Actress in a Drama Series

      Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
      Chiara Aurelia, Cruel Summer
      Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
      Katja Herbers, Evil
      Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets WINNER
      Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose

      Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

      Nicholas Braun, Succession
      Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
      Kieran Culkin, Succession WINNER
      Justin Hartley, This Is Us
      Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
      Mandy Patinkin, The Good Fight

      Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

      Andrea Martin, Evil
      Audra McDonald, The Good Fight
      Christine Lahti, Evil
      J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
      Sarah Snook, Succession WINNER
      Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us

      Best Comedy Series

      The Great
      Hacks
      Insecure
      Only Murders in the Building
      The Other Two
      Reservation Dogs
      Ted Lasso WINNER
      What We Do in the Shadows

      Best Actor in a Comedy Series

      Iain Armitage, Young Sheldon
      Nicholas Hoult, The Great
      Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
      Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows
      Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
      Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso WINNER

      Best Actress in a Comedy Series

      Elle Fanning, The Great
      Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva
      Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
      Sandra Oh, The Chair
      Issa Rae, Insecure
      Jean Smart, Hacks WINNER

      Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

      Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education
      Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso WINNER
      Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows
      Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts
      Ray Romano, Made for Love
      Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

      Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

      Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
      Kristin Chenoweth, Schmigadoon!
      Molly Shannon, The Other Two
      Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
      Josie Totah, Saved By the Bell
      Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso WINNER

      Best Limited series

      Dopesick
      Dr. Death
      It's a Sin
      Maid
      Mare of Easttown WINNER
      Midnight Mass
      The Underground Railroad
      WandaVision

      Best Movie made for television

      Come From Away
      List of a Lifetime
      The Map of Tiny Perfect Things
      Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
      Oslo WINNER
      Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas

      Best Actor in a Limited series or movie made for television

      Olly Alexander, It's a Sin
      Paul Bettany, WandaVision
      William Jackson Harper, Love Life
      Joshua Jackson, Dr. Death
      Michael Keaton, Dopesick WINNER
      Hamish Linklater, Midnight Mass

      Best Actress in a Limited series or movie made for television

      Danielle Brooks, Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
      Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
      Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad
      Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
      Margaret Qualley, Maid
      Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown WINNER

      Hailey Bieber Discharged From Hospital After Being Admitted For Brain ConditionHailey Bieber Discharged From Hospital After Being Admitted For Brain Condition

      Best Supporting Actor in a Limited series or movie made for television

      Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus WINNER
      Zach Gilford, Midnight Mass
      William Jackson Harper, The Underground Railroad
      Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
      Christian Slater, Dr. Death
      Courtney B. Vance, Genius: Aretha

      Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie made for Television

      Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus WINNER
      Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
      Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
      Melissa McCarthy, Nine Perfect Strangers
      Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
      Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

      Best Foreign Language Series

      Acapulco
      Call My Agent!
      Lupin
      Money Heist
      Narcos: Mexico
      Squid Game WINNER

      Best Animated Series

      Big Mouth
      Bluey
      Bob's Burgers
      The Great North
      Q-Force
      What If...? WINNER

      Best Talk Show

      The Amber Ruffin Show
      Desus & Mero
      The Kelly Clarkson Show
      Last Week Tonight with John Oliver WINNER
      Late Night with Seth Meyers
      Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

      Best Comedy Special

      Bo Burnham: Inside WINNER
      Good Timing with Jo Firestone
      James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999
      Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy
      Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American
      Trixie Mattel: One Night Only

      Comments
      Story first published: Monday, March 14, 2022, 9:42 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 14, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X