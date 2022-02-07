Dakota Johnson In Talks To Join Sony-Marvel Universe For Spider-Man Spinoff Madame Web

Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson is reportedly in talks to join an upcoming Marvel project. She may be joining the Sony-Marvel universe and appear in a Spider-Man spinoff titled Madame Web. According to Deadline, the project is set to be directed by SJ Clarkson and the screenplay will be written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.

In the comics, Madame Web is described as a mutant who can predict the future of Spidey superheroes. She was usually seen as an old woman who is blind and paralysed. Her name comes from the web like machinery keeping her alive and safe. The character first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man issue 210 in the 1980s.

It is unclear if Andrew will be making a return with the same project as well. Andrew and Johnson have previously worked together in The Social Network. The two recently interacted with each other for Vanity Fair. Talking about when she first met him, Johnson said, "I remember sitting down with you guys (Andrew and co-star Jesse Eisenberg) when you were having lunch one day, and you asked me loads of questions. You were really nice, and Jesse didn't acknowledge me."

"You and Jesse were so busy on that movie. I was obviously in it for four seconds, but I spent a few days on set just watching," she added. Meanwhile, Garfield reflected on his friendship with the actress and recalled liking her when he first saw her at a party.

"I remember seeing you at the after party, and you were just so lovely and energetic and excited to connect. I felt the same way," he said. ​

Sony is reportedly building a Spider-verse after the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film grossed more than $1.7 Billion at the worldwide box office. Some of the other solo films Sony is gearing up for include Jared Leto's Morbius as well as the next film in the Venom series. However, the makers are yet to confirm Tom Hardy's return in Venom 3.