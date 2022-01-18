Dakota Johnson To Star In The Tig Notaro And Stephanie Allynne Directorial Queer Film, Am I Okay?

Dakota Johnson will be starring in a quirky queer romantic film titled Am I Okay? wherein it will be helmed by directors and couple Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne. The movie will be premiering at the Sundance Film Festival. Notaro will also be starring in the film.

According to a news report in Salt Lake Magazine, the plot of Am I Okay? will be revolving around best pals whose equation becomes complex when one of them confesses her feelings for her best friend while the latter moves to London. The movie will be starring Sonoyo Mizuno alongside the Fifty Shades Of Grey actress. The Dakota Johnson starrer will be penned by Lauren Pomerantz of SNL and The Ellen DeGeneres Show fame.

Sex Education To Fleabag, Five Groundbreaking Shows With Iconic LGBTQIA+ Characters We Can Never Forget

Am I Okay? will also be starring queer actors Kiersey Clemons and Sean Hayes along with Lauren Pomerantz. The movie will be featuring director Tig Notaro in a small cameo role. This fresh romantic queer drama may come as a treat for all the queer movie enthusiasts out there.

The Lost Daughter Movie Review: Olivia Colman Sparkles In Maggie Gyllenhaal's Masterful Directorial Debut

The movie is touted to have a happy and breezy plotline and conclusion which is starkly missing in the queer movies of today especially as director Tig Notaro is known for her deadpan comedy. In a recent interview with Dispatch, Notaro had spoken about how her deadpan comedy developed. The Knock Knock Its Tig Notaro star had said, "It must have evolved at some point, but as long as I can remember, people have told me my comedy was so dry... It sounded like a compliment, so it was thrilling. There's a bit of a sneak surprise when you deliver your punchline."

Furthermore talking about how her standup evolved, Notaro said, "It was mainly observational over the years. I think I just allowed myself to change. I've wanted to grow and tell longer stories, more than just a short joke or one-liner. I even do some physical bits and then tell personal stories. I tried over the years to not tell myself: "No, you can't do this." Sometimes, when you do that, you get stuck and it's not fun anymore." Meanwhile, Dakota Johnson was recently seen in The Lost Daughter opposite Olivia Colman.