Daniel Radcliffe Is 'Dramatically Bored' Of Reactions On Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At Oscars 2022

Daniel Radcliffe who has been busy promoting his recent release The Lost City co-starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, recently opened up about the infamous Oscars 2022 moment. The actor said he is dramatically bored' of opinions on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at 94th Academy Awards.

In his recent interview with Good Morning Britain, Daniel Radcliffe was asked about the incident, he said, "I saw it," and denied further commenting on it. He told the host, "I'm just so already dramatically bored of hearing people's opinions about it that I just don't want to be another opinion adding to it."

The Harry Potter actor did recall how it felt to be the butt of the jokes at awards shows in the early days of his career. He said, "When you're going on stuff as a kid you're never quite sure if the joke's with you or you're the butt of the joke. So you sort of have a mode of just being like 'I'll just keep smiling and laughing and maybe it'll end soon.'"

Meanwhile, talking about his film Radcliffe said it was hugely fun. "I read the script and it was hugely fun.... I try to make the films you want to see as an audience member.... Very easy to say yes to that."

He praised his co-star Channing Tatum's physical capabilities as an action star and called him "world's nicest man." Radcliffe said that he had an easier time shooting despite being in the hot tropical climate while wearing a three-piece suit as the villain. He said, "I had an easier time than Channing. They were doing long weeks in the jungle."

The Lost City, which released in the US last week, is yet to hit the big screens in India. The film follows Sandra Bullock playing a romance novelist who gets kidnapped by Radcliffe who plays an eccentric billionaire searching for the long-lost treasure referenced in Sage's books. The book cover model played by Channing Tatum witnesses Sage's kidnapping and decides to embark on a bumbling quest through the jungle to save her.