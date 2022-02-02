Dave Bautista Calls Guardians Of The Galaxy's End With Volume 3 'Bittersweet'

Dave Bautista soon will be reprising the role of Drax for the upcoming and final instalment of the Guardians Of The Galaxy franchise. He recently opened up about the franchise ending with Volume 3 and called it bittersweet. Back in January, writer/director James Gunn had called the third part a "full-circle adventure" and revealed that the film will get dark as compared to its predecessors.

James Gunn Says Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Will Have Dark Conclusion, Gives The Wrap-up It Deserves

Dave Bautista discussed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 while speaking on ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast. He said, "It's our third film, we're gonna wrap it up. And it's been a hell of a journey with a few bumps. So, I'm looking forward to this, man."

"My cast and obviously the director, James Gunn, they're like family to me. This is kind of where my journey started. It's come full circle and I'm looking forward to wrapping it up. And it's bittersweet. I mean, I've been doing Guardians since 2013. And, you know, when this comes out, it'll be in 2023, so that's a, you know, 10-year journey. You know, all things must end," he added.

For the unversed, Dave's character Drax the Destroyer was first seen in the 2014 film Guardians of the Galaxy. Drax had debuted as a warrior seeking vengeance against Thanos and Ronan the Accuser for the death of his wife and children. He then joined the rest of the crew played by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper to be the protectors of the Galaxy.

While not much is known about the third film's plot, the Guardians of the Galaxy in Volume 3 are expected to face up to the formidable Adam Warlock. Adam was created by the Sovereign to exact retribution on the group for their acts in the previous film aka Avengers: End Game.