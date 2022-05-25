DC President Testifies Amber Heard Was Almost Dropped From Aquaman 2 For Lack Of Chemistry With Jason Momoa

The head of DC Films at Warner Bros., Walter Hamada, testified earlier this week during the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard case. The actress has claimed that it was due to the cases that her roles in Aquaman 2 has been reduced to 10 minutes. However, Walter told the court that Depp incident had no bearing on Amber Heard's future in the Aquaman series.

Top Gun: Maverick Movie Review: Tom Cruise's Sequel Is A Speedy, Emotional Ride For The Better

Notably, Aquaman 2 also called Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom has already been shot and is expected to be released in March 2023. Heard plays the role Mera in the film as the love interest of the titular character played by Jason Momoa. According to People Magazine, Heard claimed she "fought really hard to stay in" Aquaman 2 because "they didn't want to include me in the movie."

Heard told the court that through revisions in the script, her role was "very pared down." She added, "I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character."

As one of Amber Heard's witnesses, Kathryn Arnold presented her testimony in court and accidentally revealed some plot details from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. She revealed that Amber got hurt during the filming. She said, "I believe that in the first act of the movie, she was injured somehow, or it had something to do with a baby."

Amber Heard Admits That She Hit Johnny Depp Multiple Times, Claims It Was An Act Of Self-Defence

Kathryn admitted to not having read the script and added that she only knew how much Amber told her about the script. She said Mera "ends up in the hospital early in this new Aquaman 2 movie and doesn't really comes out until the end to kind of wrap things up."

Kathryn also claimed that Amber had trained very hard for several months for an action sequence but when she arrived on the set, her role was chopped out. Meanwhile, Walter testified that the studio had concerns over Heard and Momoa's "lack of chemistry." He said that no statements made by Depp or his counsel had any bearing on Heard's role in the sequel.