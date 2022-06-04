Deadpool 3 Writers Reveal Marvel Is Supportive Of Keeping The Film R-Rated; ‘Deadpool Is Gonna Be Deadpool'

The writers of Deadpool 3, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have finally shared an update of the sequel which is set to take place in association with Marvel studio and will take place in the MCU. They have assured fans that joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe will not change the overall feel of the superhero character.

Ms Marvel: Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan Will Secretly Honour Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who also worked on the first two Deadpool films, told Den of Geek that Marvel Studios has "been incredibly supportive of what we're doing." Resse further explained, "I think they've seen the success and they've had their own even greater success. So hopefully it'll be a marriage made in heaven. But we've definitely got their support, and that's a great thing to feel."

Paul added, "Deadpool is gonna be Deadpool."

Reese told the portal, "It's an absolute thrill to have the band back together, to have a new backdrop in the MCU with new characters, new villains, that kind of thing." Deadpool 3 will mark the first release since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox.

Talking about the merger, he added, "You know, it's never a marriage we necessarily saw coming - Fox and Disney, that was an external thing [separate] from our storytelling process. But we're absolutely finding the serendipity and the gold in that situation, or we're trying to."

Disney completed the acquisition of Fox Studios after 2018 along with the rights to Deadpool, X-Men, and Fantastic Four franchises. Disney CEO Bob Iger in 2019 revealed that Deadpool and other Fox-owned Marvel properties would be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe under Marvel Studios' control. According to reports, Marvel is also working on the Fantastic Four reboot.

Thor: Love And Thunder To Release A Day Early In Indian Theatres

Deadpool 3 led by Ryan Reynolds will be directed by Shawn Levy. The two have previously worked on films like Free Guy and Netflix's The Adam Project. The makers are yet to reveal any further details about the plot. Meanwhile, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are currently waiting for the release of Netflix's Spiderhead.