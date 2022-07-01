Deadpool 3 Writers Reveal The Film Will Make Fun Of Marvel Films: Everyone's Fair Game

Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool is all set to make its MCU debut with the third film in the Deadpool franchise. While not much is known about the project the writers had assured fans that the film will remain the same at its core. Now, writer Rhett Reese shared an update on the project and said that the film will be making fun of MCU releases.

Deadpool 3 is the first film since the Fox-Disney merger. While the previous films didn't see any MCU crossovers, the new film has tons of possibilities. Talking about MCU's role in Deadpool 3, writer Rhett Reese told The Post Credit Podcast, "How many movies have they given us? 25? 26? 28? Something like that. We have a treasure trove of things to poke fun at now... and Deadpool's an equal [opportunist] so everyone's fair game."

Earlier, Rhett and co-writer Paul Wernick had said that the film will still be R-rated and won't be toned down by Marvel or Disney. They told Den Of Geek, "Don't worry about that, they've been very supportive with regard to that. Now when it comes to a particular joke, if we cross a line, maybe we'll hear at some point, 'Maybe not that joke.' But I think they've been incredibly supportive of what we're doing."

Rhett added, "Obviously we were doing it separate from them for a long time, and I think they've seen the success and they've had their own even greater success. So hopefully it'll be a marriage made in heaven. But we've definitely got their support, and that's a great thing to feel."

The first Deadpool film released in 2016 with a budget of $58 Million and collected over $782 Million. The sequel Deadpool 2 led by Ryan released in 2018 and saw a commercial success of $785 Million. Fans have high hopes for the third film as Ryan's collaboration with the MCU.