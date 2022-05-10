Deepika Padukone Says Hollywood's Diversity Attempt Is Surface-Level: Long Way To Go

Actor, producer and philanthropist Deepika Padukone recently jetted off to attend the Cannes Film Festival 2022 as part of an eight-member jury presided by French actor Vincent Lindon. The actress after dominating Bollywood, has also appeared in Hollywood projects including her debut film xXx: Return of Xander Cage in 2017.

As Deepika Padukone Joins Cannes Festival 2022 Jury, Amul Pays Tribute To Bollywood Icon!

Back in 2021, the actress announced her comeback Hollywood project as a rom-com that she will also be producing. The film reportedly is being called "a sweeping cross-cultural story centred on Deepika." The actress recently opened up about her experience in Hollywood and how she is hoping to bring more diverse stories to the international platform.

She told Vogue India that Hollywood's diversity attempt currently is 'surface-level'. She explained, "Right now, the conversation around diversity in Hollywood is surface-level. The minute you have a Black or Asian actor, it's considered 'diverse casting'. But we have a long way to go before we start seeing substantial change."

"I feel like 80 per cent of the people in charge are still looking at inclusive casting as a box to be ticked. No doubt, there are some who are genuinely interested in turning the tide, but they are getting it quite wrong. It's a learning process and I hope it's an earnest one," Deepika added.

India To Be Official Country Of Honour At Cannes Film Market

Meanwhile, the actress is all ready to make India proud by representing the country at Cannes Film Festival taking place from May 16 to May 28. Deepika will be joined by other jury members like Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, actress-screenwriter-producer Rebecca Hall, Italian actress Jasmine Trinca, French director Ladj Ly, American director Jeff Nichols and director Joachim Trier from Norway.

The group together will review the best global films that look to push the creative envelope, and enhance the development of cinema in hopes to promote the development of the global film industry.