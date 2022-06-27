Disney Offers Johnny Depp $301 Million To Return As Captain Jack Sparrow: Report

Johnny Depp during his defamation trial testimony had said that he would never rejoin Pirates of The Caribbean as Jack Sparrow. However, now reports have revealed that the actor was offered a whopping $301-Million deal by Disney to return to the franchise for a film and a series about the early life of the Captain of The Black Pearl.

The Australian portal Poptopic claimed that Disney allegedly offered Johnny Depp a contract to return as Jack Sparrow in a Pirates film as well as a Disney Plus series. A source close to the company told the portal, "Disney are very interested in patching up their relationship with Johnny Depp. They reached out to the actor prior to his defamation trial against Amber Heard and asked whether he would be interested in returning for another Pirates film or two."

The report also revealed that a gift basket with a heartfelt letter was sent to the actor. It is unclear what was written in the letter, however, the studio already has a draft for a film about Jack Sparrow and hopes that Johnny will join the franchise.

Disney insider added that the studio is "prepping a deal for USD 301 Million that will include a sizable donation to a charity of Depp's choice." On the other hand, Disney is yet to make any official confirmation on the same.

After Amber Heard's op-ed, the actor not only lost the iconic role of Jack Sparrow but was also asked by Warner Bros. to step down from his role as Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. Depp won the defamation case, as the jury awarded him $10.35 Million, to be paid by Heard.