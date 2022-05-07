Doctor Strange 2 Day 1 Box Office Collection: Marvel Film Crosses Rs 32 Crore On Opening Day

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opened earlier this week on May 6 with mixed reviews. However, the film is making up for it with great numbers at the domestic and international box office. Starring an ensemble cast of Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, and Rachel McAdams, the Marvel film is one of the biggest releases in 2022.

As per early trends, Doctor Strange 2 has managed to earn Rs 32.54 Crore gross at the India box office on the opening night. The collection is expected to grow over the weekend with a steady rise. Notably, the opening numbers have not crossed the opening collection of the previous MCU release Spider-Man: No Way Home, which had opened with Rs 32.67 Crore.

Meanwhile, according to Forbes, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness earned a whopping $36 million in Thursday previews at the domestic market, US and Canada. The collection is better than the last big superhero release The Batman which opened at $22 million.

Filmibeat's review gave the Marvel film 2.5 stars and called it a "Frantic Mess". It added that the film disappoints as "we get the very first plot possibility that popped into the writer's mind for the story." It further explained, "With infinite universes in a horror genre, the Marvel film could have explored the world with characters that actually mean something to the MCU. Instead, we get cameos that will possibly never return or make any impact on the storyline."

Helmed by Sam Raimi, the film follows Doctor Strange as he journeys through the multiverse helping America Chavez in hopes to take down the witch, putting the multiverse at risk.