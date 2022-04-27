Doctor Strange 2: Disney Rejects Saudi Arabia's Demand To Cut 12-Second Scene With LGBTQ Reference

Earlier this month, reports revealed that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been banned in Saudi Arabia due to an LGBTQA character reference. While the reports are part true, an official from the Middle-Eastern nation has clarified that they are still trying to negotiate with the film's production house, Disney.

Avatar 2 Trailer To Release With Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness: Report

According to reports, Saudi Arabia officials wanted Disney to cut a scene with same-sex relationship references, however, the makers have refused to remove the 12 seconds scene from the film. The film isn't officially banned yet as talks are still underway. Doctor Strange 2 is scheduled to release on May 6 worldwide.

Reports revealed that the scene will see America Chavez (played by Xochitl Gomez) talking about her "two moms". The Guardian shared Saudi Arabia's general supervisor of cinema classification's official, Nawaf Alsabhan's reason behind the hesitation about the scene.

Nawaf Alsabhan explained, "It's just her talking about her moms, because she has two moms. And being in the Middle East, it's very tough to pass something like this. We sent it to the distributor, and the distributor sent it to Disney, and Disney has told us they are not willing."

After Eternals, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness Banned In Saudi Arabia

The official refuted the reports that the film has been banned, he told AFP, "It will never be banned. There's no reason to ban the film. It's a simple edit...so far they have refused. But we haven't closed the door. We're still trying."

Directed by Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen in leading roles. The film will take place in continuation to Spider-Man: No Way Home, dealing with variants and multiverse. The film is expected to be filled with cameos from other Marvel and Sony franchises.