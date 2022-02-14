Doctor Strange 2: Fans Are Convinced Tom Cruise's Iron Man In The Super Bowl Trailer

Marvel Studios debuted a brand-new trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness during the Superbowl 2022. The new clip features several new clips from the film that weren't released before including a glimpse at evil Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch. However, fans were taken aback by a possible appearance of Tom Cruise' Iron Man.

The new trailer also gave a closer look at the tragedy that unfolds after the multiverses overlaps. Doctor Strange can be seen reliving a dream with clips like a deserted mansion with skeletons surrounding, an alien attacking the world and more. Wong blames Strange for opening the doors to the multiverse, the sorcerous is set to be punished for his wrong doings.

The trailer also hints at the return of Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier, the actor is not shows but he is expected to have a pivotal role in the film. The trailer also shows Strange's twin from another universe, Strange Supreme as well as Wanda face to face with Scarlet Witch.

Few clips from the trailer also features a battle between Scarlet Witch and a superpowered figure that may be Brie Larson's Captain Marvel. However few fans are convinced it is Tom Cruise's Iron Man.

Reports claimed that if Tom Cruise is portraying would be seen playing the role of Superior Iron Man. Instead of his trademark red-and-yellow armor, the superior Iron Man wore bright silver armor. One fan shared a screenshot from the trailer leading many to believe the same.

Take a look at the posts,

Thats definitely Superior Iron Man pic.twitter.com/hDdUEatdmR — LokiWanKenobi is waiting for Moon Knight (@LowKeyWanKenobi) February 14, 2022

So it'll be safe to assume that Tom Cruise will be.....The Superior Iron Man? pic.twitter.com/BvqLyf0C6H — Jason: Human Retweet Machine (@JasonLopezII) February 14, 2022

After Doctor Strange gets captured by the illuminati it looks like he’s about to meet Professor X and Superior Iron Man 👀 #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/M1ndltltqP — PrimeTime Bros 🎬 (@primetimebrostv) February 14, 2022

The new trailer's official description from Disney said, "The door of the multiverse, full of mystery and madness, opens. Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers."

"However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called 'the Multiverse.' To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda."

"But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange..." the synopsis concluded.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to release on May 6, 2022.