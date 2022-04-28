Doctor Strange 2 Footage At CinemaCon Reveals What Scarlet Witch Has Been Up To Since WandaVision

Apart from Avatar: The Way Of Water, Disney also unveiled the first 20 minutes of the upcoming Marvel release Doctor Strange 2. The footage from the first half of the film reportedly revealed details about how Stephen Strange meets America Chavez and gives an update on Wanda Maximoff since the events of WandaVision.

Doctor Strange 2 New Teaser Confirms Popular Fan Theory, Benedict Cumberbatch Faces Illuminati

According to reports, one of the scenes featured teenage hero America Chavez, also known as Miss America in the comics portrayed by Xochitl Gomez. This marks America Chavez as well as Xochitl Gomez's Marvel debut. Her first appearance was seen in Doctor Strange 2 teaser released along with Spider-Man: No Way Home back in 2021.

The 20-minute-long footage featured a diner scene between Strange, Wong, and America. Similar to the comics, she is from another universe as known Strange (?) as the Sorcerer Supreme in her world. The Strange in her world was willing to sacrifice her for the greater good, which makes her skeptical of the Strange from Earth.

America in the comics has the power to create portals to dimensions. She is being targeted by an unnamed demon who wants her power to be able to travel between dimensions. The footage further shows Strange and Wong from Earth helping her when a giant, one-eyed, tentacled monster Gargantos wreaks havoc on Manhattan in his attempt to capture America.

Meanwhile, Wanda Maximoff can be seen dreaming about her perfect life from WandaVision. When Strange arrives asking for help from Wanda, he assures her that she is the only one who can help him since he needs 'someone as magically powerful as Wanda'. IGN reported that Spider-Man has also been referenced in the scene confirming that people have not forgotten about the superhero, but just Peter Parker.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, written by Michael Waldron and directed by Sam Raimi is all set to release on May 6, 2022.