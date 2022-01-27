Doctor Strange 2: Instagram Post Hints At Tobey Maguire Returning For The Multiverse Of Madness

Marvel studios introduced the multiverse in phase 4 and also brought back the former web slinger's Tobey Maguire as well as Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now an Instagram post has fans convinced that Tobey will be returning once again in the MCU as Spider-Man for the upcoming film Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is the sequel to the 2016 film Doctor Strange led by Benedict Cumberbatch. The film is set to explore the implication of Strange's spell in No Way Home which tore the multiverse. The trailer also revealed that Wanda aka Scarlet Witch played by Elizabeth Olsen will be playing a pivotal role in the film.

While the trailer did not feature Tobey as Spider-man, a recent picture of Manolo Rey, who is known for extensively dubbing for Tobey Maguire in Portuguese has fans convinced he is returning. The post was shared by the Portuguese dubbing artiste Mariana Torres who dubs for Elizabeth Olsen's character Wanda in the MCU.

#TobeyMaguire may have been confirmed for #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness:



Mariana Torres, who is Wanda’s voice in Portugese recently uploaded an IG story with Manolo Rey, who is Tobey Maguire’s #SpiderMan voice in Portugese with the caption “Good things are coming”. pic.twitter.com/XZwBUdKGFM — Spidey Updates (@SpideyUpdate) January 23, 2022

Impossible 7, Doctor Strange 2, Avatar 2 & More Anticipated Hollywood Releases In 2022

Wanda plays a leading role in the Multiverse of Madness, implying that Mariana and Manolo were dubbing for the upcoming MCU film. The post was captioned as, 'Good things are coming,' shows Manolo wearing a T-shirt with three Spider-Men.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Olsen has not confirmed filming WandaVision 2 or any other MCU projects at the moment. Leading fans to believe Tobey Maguire could be a part of Doctor Strange 2. However, the makers or Tobey has not confirmed his return yet. It is possible that the two artists were dubbing for a non-MCU project together.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Teaser: Wanda To Help Take On Evil Doctor Strange?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead, along with Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, and Xochitl Gomez. The film is set to release on May 6, 2022.