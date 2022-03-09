Doctor Strange 2 Mid And Post-Credit Scenes Leaked: Clips Reveal New Characters And Future Of MCU

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness has been garnering a lot of buzz since the film's teaser was released along with Spider-Man: No Way Home release. After the film's trailer was leaked, now the film's mid and post credit scenes have made it to the internet. The credits also contain potential major spoilers from the superhero franchise, which is due for release on May 6, 2022.

According to reports, the leaked clips, since taken down, contained an introduction to new characters who can change the course of Marvel's Phase 4. A fan account on Twitter revealed the details of the leak after the studio retracted the videos online.

The long note revealed that the mid credit scene featured Doctor Strange sleeping after the events of the Multiverse of Madness when he has a nightmare. In the dream sequence, he sees himself training as an apprentice in New York City, which has been ruined along with a dead Wong and Dormammu's sister Umar.

🚨BREAKING MOM SPOILERS!!🚨

The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness post credit scenes have leaked!#MultiverseofMadnessleak #ScarletWitch pic.twitter.com/KG7H1Rdmm5 — Movie News Plus | #IStandWIthUkraine 🇺🇦 (@Movie_News_Plus) March 7, 2022

Kang the Conqueror, who is believed to be the big villain in the new MCU phase 4, is also featured in the clip. Doctor Strange wakes up with a third eye and hears Clea's voice crying for help. Clea reportedly played by Charlize Theron has been Strange's love interest in the comics.

Meanwhile, in the end-credit scenes Deadpool can be seen taking a round of the Illuminati facility with Cable, Domino, and his girlfriend Vanessa, as the multiversal gates of the facility were left open after a fight with Wanda. Deadpool is seen indulging in his typical banter, and also makes a reference to the TV sitcom The Office. Deadpool also jokes about Professor X being dead again for the third time after X-Men: The Last Stand and Logan.

For the unversed, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness starring Benedict Cumberbatch, and Elizabeth Olsen will follow the impact of Strange's spell on the multiverse. The film directed by Sam Raimi has been described as Marvel's first horror film.