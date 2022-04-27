Doctor Strange 2 New Teaser Confirms Popular Fan Theory, Benedict Cumberbatch Faces Illuminati

The makers of Doctor Strange 2 have released a new teaser which confirms a famous fan theory. The new promo of the awaited Marvel release Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness featured a glimpse of Benedict Cumberbatch facing off with the Illuminati.

Fans have been sceptical about Illuminati's presence in the Marvel cinematic universe, which has now been confirmed. The new revelation has also hinted at Patrick Stewart reprising his role as Professor X from the X-Men movies as part of the Illuminati.

The official Twitter handle of Doctor Strange dropped the new footage from the film in a 30 seconds promo. The clip also features some part of an already seen footage from the teaser and trailer along with a glimpse at Zombie Strange, Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) amid an intense fight, another shot where she is trapped in the mirror world and more.

While the Illuminati members have not been shown in the trailer, Doctor Strange AKA Steven Strange, is presented to the group by Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor). For the unversed, in the Marvel comics, The Illuminati featured Doctor Strange, Professor Xavier, King of the Inhumans Black Bolt, Fantastic Four's Reed Richards and Iron Man.

With Iron Man dead and more characters to be introduced, the Marvel Cinematic Universe may feature different members possibly from the multiverse. Although Illuminati's debut is confirmed, fans are hopeful about Superior Iron-Man's cameo who is expected to be played by Tom Cruise.

The new clip also featured Strange fighting with purple magic similar to that of Agatha from WandaVision, leading to further speculation among fans. Other fans have pointed out that it could be Sinister Strange or Strange Supreme, who was seen in What If.

One fan explained, "Some of y'all seeing the purple magic like "agatha?" No. That's clearly Sinister strange probably using the same dark magic like Agatha's. Strange in that scene takes place on the dark sanctum where he faces his Sinister variant."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to release on May 6, 2022.