Doctor Strange 2 To Star Halle Berry As Storm? Actress' New Hairdo Has Fans Convinced

New reveals about the upcoming Marvel film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has fans in a frenzy. While the makers are yet to confirm many cameo theories about the film, a new one is making the rounds on the internet. Fans are now convinced that Halle Berry is all set to return as X-Men Storm for the MCU film.

Halle Berry, who played Storm in the early X-Men films, recently was seen sporting short hair with white locks, similar to her hairdo from the X-Men franchise. The actress is yet to comment on the fan speculations.

On Tuesday (March 15), Halle Berry tweeted her new look with short bleached hair. She captioned the post as, "This is for all my beautiful fans that have wanted my short hair back! this is for YOU!" Take a look at the tweet:

This is for all my beautiful fans that have wanted my short hair back ! 💥 this is for YOU! pic.twitter.com/xilMj6Dhna — Halle Berry (@halleberry) March 14, 2022

Replying to Halle's tweet one fan said, "Baby with all these Multiverse Of Madness rumors and appearances this haircut just told me STORM is poppin up!" Another shared a GIF of Storm from one of the X-Men films and tweeted, "Or is it to make this happen again? (winking face emoji)".

One fan asked the star to confirm her return as Storm as he said, "Tell us you're being in the next MCU movie without telling us you're being in the next MCU movie #storm."

For the unversed, Halle played Storm in four X-Men films - X-Men, X2, X-Men: The Last Stand, and X-Men: Days of Future Past. Her last appearance was in the 2014 release Days of Future Past. Meanwhile, she was last seen on-screen recently in the sci-fi flick Moonfall, which was released back in February 2022.

Coming back to Doctor Strange 2, the film is set to release on May 6, 2022. It has already been confirmed that the film will be starring one of the X-Men superheroes, Professor X played by Patrick Stewart. Meanwhile, leaked clips have claimed that it could also star Tom Cruise as Iron Man and Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, which are yet to be confirmed.

The confirmed cast of the film includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, Rachel McAdams and others.