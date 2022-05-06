Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Post Credit Scenes Explained, Who Is Charlize Theron's Clea?

Marvel's Stephen Strange on Friday, May 6, returned with Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness. The film marks one of the biggest events taking place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film sees the superhero journeying through the multiverse alongside WandaVision's Scarlet Witch and a few new characters.

Every Marvel release is known to have post-credit scenes and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has two, one that happens midway through the credits and another that comes after the final credits have rolled. While the first one is most relevant for MCU phase four and possibly Doctor Strange 3, the second one is also worth sticking around for.

Spoiler Alert

The mid-credits scene shows Doctor Strange casually walking down New York City street after his third eye has opened in the ending scene of the movie. He is then interrupted by a new white-haired female in a funky purple outfit. The white-haired female is played by none other than actress Charlize Theron. While she doesn't introduce herself, the film's credits have listed her character as Clea.

Clea turns to Strange confirms his identity and grabs his hand. She proceeds to tell him that he is here to fix the incursion that he caused in another universe. She then slashed through their dimension into another overly coloured dimension quite similar to the Quantum Realm Ant-Man had been trapped in. Strange then opens his third eye and agrees to follow her through.

For the unversed, Clea in Marvel Comics is Stephen Strange's on-again-off-again wife and fellow adventurer. After Christen's initial influence, she is also his only other love interest. Clea who comes from another dimension is a sorcerer of great renown. According to reports, in the Marvel Comics Universe, following Stephen's recent death she's currently the Sorcerer Supreme.

The movie's other post-credit scene is somewhat a play on the audience similar to the one in Spider-Man: Homecoming when Captain America talks about patience and leaves the audience wondering why they waited so long. However, there is more to the scene which takes us back to Earth 838 when Stephen had left a pizza roll vendor hitting himself for three weeks.

The character played by Bruce Campbell in the scenes finally regains control of his limbs and says happily, "It's over." However, there are a few more details in the scene behind him. While Bruce's cart is a mess because he could not control his limbs, the rest of the city seems to be safe without any buildings evaporating.

While Stephen did travel in many universes in the film, he didn't stay for long in any other than Earth 838. It is also the same universe where Scarlet Witch created a lot of damage by killing the Illuminate. So Earth 838 is the world most likely to be suffering from an incursion and everything is okay there, so which universe is Clea taking him with her to fix?

The screen blacks out with a message saying Doctor Strange will return.