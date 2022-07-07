Duffer Brothers Announce Stranger Things Spin-off, Launch Production House Upside Down Pictures
Los Angeles, Jul 7 (PTI) Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer have announced a spin-off show to their blockbuster sci-fi series. The filmmaker duo, popularly known as The Duffer Brothers, have launched their production company Upside Down Pictures, a press release stated. The company's title is inspired by the alternate world of Strange Things called The Upside Down.
They
are
set
to
work
on
five
projects
with
Netflix
as
part
of
their
overall
deal
with
the
streaming
service.
The
live-action
Stranger
Things
spin-off
series
is
based
on
an
original
idea
by
The
Duffer
Brothers,
with
Upside
Down
and
Shawn
Levy's
21
Laps
as
the
producers.
The
four
other
projects
include
a
stage
play,
set
within
the
world
and
mythology
of
Stranger
Things.
It
will
be
directed
by
filmmaker
Stephen
Daldry,
who
will
also
produce
alongside
Sonia
Friedman
and
Netflix.
The
Duffer
Brothers
are
also
working
on
a
live-action
TV
version
of
the
Japanese
manga
and
anime
series
Death
Note,
which
was
previously
adapted
into
a
live-action
film
in
2017.
Besides,
they
are
set
to
develop
a
series
adaptation
of
Stephen
King
and
Peter
Straub’s
novel
The
Talisman
alongside
Steven
Spielberg’s
Amblin
Entertainment
and
Paramount
Television,
with
Curtis
Gwinn
adapting
the
book
for
the
screen.
Finally,
the
duo
are
producing
an
original
series
from
Jeffrey
Addiss
and
Will
Matthews,
the
creators
of
the
Netflix
series
“Dark
Crystal:
Age
of
Resistance".
To be headed by Hilary Leavitt, the Upside Down banner will “aim to create the kind of stories that inspired the Duffers growing up - stories that take place at that beautiful crossroads where the ordinary meets the extraordinary, where big spectacle co-exists with intimate character work, where heart wins out over cynicism". "It didn’t take long into our first meeting with Hilary, where we bonded over films like Jaws, Home Alone, and Speed, to know we had found a kindred spirit. Hilary’s passion for storytelling is perhaps matched only by her passion for the storytellers themselves, for whom she is fiercely protective.
"No wonder so many writers and directors are drawn to working with her. She is a rare talent indeed, and we feel extremely grateful to have her at our side as we build Upside Down Pictures," they said in a statement. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos hailed Matt and Ross Duffer as an exceptionally unique talent with "a vision so crisp and clear". "They are all about the details — it’s no accident that 'Stranger Things' has pierced the zeitgeist to become the epic pop culture phenomenon it is today.
We’re excited to continue telling new stories with them as they grow Upside Down Pictures and to welcome Hilary as creative partner," he added. Matt and Ross Duffer most recently came out with the fourth season of "Stranger Things", which became the second Netflix series ever to cross the 1 billion hours viewed mark. PTI RB RB RB