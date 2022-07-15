Elon Musk's Dad Reveals He Fathered A Secret Child With His Stepdaughter In 2019

Elon Musk had secretly welcomed twins with an employee last year, and now reports have revealed that his father also welcomed a child secretly. According to The Sun, Elon's father, Errol confirmed that he welcomed a baby girl in 2019 with his stepdaughter.

Errol Musk revealed he fathered a secret second love child and is already a parent to a 5-year-old boy, Elliot Rush who was born in 2017. Errol told The Sun, "The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce." Musk Sr. admitted that the pregnancy was unplanned and that they don't stay together anymore given that they have a 43-year age gap between them.

He opened up about the age gap and told the porta that if any man who marries a [younger] woman, even if feel very sprightly it is only going last for a while. He claimed that the age gap will show itself. Reports revealed that the Tesla CEO had a massive fall out with him after his stepsister gave birth to their first child in 2017.

Errol said his kids didn't reach well to him welcoming kids with his step daughter and that they find it "creepy."

On the other hand, Elon shares five children with his former wife Talulah Riley and also a son and a daughter with pop star Grimes. He recently also welcomed twins with Shivon Zilis with a top executive at his artificial intelligence company.