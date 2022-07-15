    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Elon Musk's Dad Reveals He Fathered A Secret Child With His Stepdaughter In 2019

      By
      |

      Elon Musk had secretly welcomed twins with an employee last year, and now reports have revealed that his father also welcomed a child secretly. According to The Sun, Elon's father, Errol confirmed that he welcomed a baby girl in 2019 with his stepdaughter.

      Elon Musk,

      Elon Musk Hopes Amber Heard And Johnny Depp Will Move On After The Defamation TrialElon Musk Hopes Amber Heard And Johnny Depp Will Move On After The Defamation Trial

      Errol Musk revealed he fathered a secret second love child and is already a parent to a 5-year-old boy, Elliot Rush who was born in 2017. Errol told The Sun, "The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce." Musk Sr. admitted that the pregnancy was unplanned and that they don't stay together anymore given that they have a 43-year age gap between them.

      He opened up about the age gap and told the porta that if any man who marries a [younger] woman, even if feel very sprightly it is only going last for a while. He claimed that the age gap will show itself. Reports revealed that the Tesla CEO had a massive fall out with him after his stepsister gave birth to their first child in 2017.

      Elon Musk,

      Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson To Welcome Second Baby Together Amid Cheating ScandalKhloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson To Welcome Second Baby Together Amid Cheating Scandal

      Errol said his kids didn't reach well to him welcoming kids with his step daughter and that they find it "creepy."

      On the other hand, Elon shares five children with his former wife Talulah Riley and also a son and a daughter with pop star Grimes. He recently also welcomed twins with Shivon Zilis with a top executive at his artificial intelligence company.

      Comments
      Read more about: elon musk
      Story first published: Friday, July 15, 2022, 20:18 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 15, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X