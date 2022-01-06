Emma Watson Reacts To Return to Hogwarts' Photo Mix Up With Emma Roberts: I Was Not This Cute

Emma Watson who recently appeared in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts Reunion special episode, has reacted to the photo mix-up. Notably, the makers showed a picture of young Emma Roberts instead of Watson who played Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise.

Watson took to her Instagram reacting to the mix-up by posting the picture of Roberts. She captioned the photo as "I was NOT this cute." She also put an adorable hashtag with the description which read, "Emma sisters forever."

The picture shows a young Roberts wearing Micky Mouse ears on the breakfast table. The picture had gone viral when fans spotted the mistake on January 1 after the episode aired. Soon after the makers also addressed the issue and lauded Potterheads for pointing out the error.

A statement from the producers of the reunion special provided to Fox News stated, "Well spotted Harry Potter fans! You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version is up now."

Notably, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion celebrated 20 years ago of the release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Apart from the three main cast members - Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, the reunion also featured Tom Felton, Bonnie Wright, Robbie Coltrane, Gary Oldman, Bonnie Wright, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, among others.