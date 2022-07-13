Emmy Nominations 2022 Complete List: Succession, Squid Game Score Big!

    For Quick Alerts
      The highly anticipated Emmy Nominations 2022 was announced on July 12, Tuesday. Succession has emerged as the most-nominated programme for Emmy Awards 2022. Squid Games, the survival drama has also scored big with 14 nominations, and has emerged as the first-ever non-English show to be nominated for the prestigious Awards.

      Check out the Emmy nominations 2022 complete list here:

      BEST DRAMA SERIES

      Better Call Saul
      Euphoria
      Ozark
      Severance
      Squid Game
      Stranger Things
      Succession
      Yellowjackets

      BEST COMEDY SERIES

      Abbott Elementary
      Barry
      Curb Your Enthusiasm
      Hacks
      The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
      Only Murders in the Building
      Ted Lasso
      What We Do in the Shadows

      LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

      Dopesick
      The Dropout
      Inventing Anna
      Pam & Tommy
      The White Lotus

      TELEVISION MOVIE

      Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers
      Ray Donovan: The Movie
      Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon
      The Survivor
      Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas

      BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

      Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
      Laura Linney (Ozark)
      Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
      Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
      Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
      Zendaya (Euphoria)

      BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

      Jason Bateman (Ozark)
      Brian Cox (Succession)
      Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)
      Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
      Adam Scott (Severance)
      Jeremy Strong (Succession)

      BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

      Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)
      Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
      Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
      Elle Fanning (The Great)
      Issa Rae (Insecure)
      Jean Smart (Hacks)

      BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

      Donald Glover (Atlanta)
      Bill Hader (Barry)
      Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
      Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
      Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
      Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

      BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

      Toni Collette (The Staircase)
      Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
      Lily James (Pam & Tommy)
      Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)
      Margaret Qualley (Maid)
      Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

      BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

      Colin Firth (The Staircase)
      Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)
      Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)
      Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
      Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)
      Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

      SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

      Patricia Arquette (Severance)
      Julia Garner (Ozark)
      Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)
      Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)
      Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
      J Smith-Cameron (Succession)
      Sarah Snook (Succession)
      Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

      SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

      Nicholas Braun (Succession)
      Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
      Kieran Culkin (Succession)
      Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)
      Matthew Macfayden (Succession)
      John Turturro (Severance)
      Christopher Walken (Severance)
      Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)

      SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

      Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)
      Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
      Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
      Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
      Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
      Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
      Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
      Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

      SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

      Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
      Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
      Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)
      Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
      Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)
      Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
      Henry Winkler (Barry)
      Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

      SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

      Connie Britton (The White Lotus)
      Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
      Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)
      Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
      Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
      Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)
      Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

      SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

      Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)
      Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)
      Will Poulter (Dopesick)
      Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)
      Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)
      Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)
      Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

      GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

      Hope Davis (Succession)
      Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show)
      Martha Kelly (Euphoria)
      Sanaa Lathan (Succession)
      Harriet Walter (Succession)
      Lee You-mi (Squid Game)

      GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

      Adrien Brody (Succession)
      James Cromwell (Succession)
      Colman Domingo (Euphoria)
      Arian Moayed (Succession)
      Tom Pelphrey (Ozark)
      Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

      GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

      Jane Adams (Hacks)
      Harriet Sansom Harris (Hacks)
      Jane Lynch (Only Murders In The Building)
      Laurie Metcalf (Hacks)
      Kaitlin Olson (Hacks)
      Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)

      GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

      Jerrod Carmichael (Saturday Night Live)
      Bill Hader (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
      James Lance (Ted Lasso)
      Nathan Lane (Only Murders In The Building)
      Christopher McDonald (Hacks)
      Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)

      BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES

      The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
      Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
      Late Night With Seth Meyers
      The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

      VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

      A Black Lady Sketch Show
      Saturday Night Live

      VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)

      The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
      Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life and Diff'rent Strokes
      The Oscars
      Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent
      Tony Awards Presents: Broadway's Back!

      VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)

      Adele: One Night Only
      Dave Chappelle: The Closer
      Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts
      Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
      One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

      HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL

      My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman
      The Problem with Jon Stewart
      Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
      VICE
      The World According to Jeff Goldblum

      BEST REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

      The Amazing Race
      Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
      Nailed It!
      RuPaul's Drag Race
      Top Chef
      The Voice

      HOST FOR A REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM

      Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye)
      Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman (Making It)
      Nicole Byer (Nailed It!)
      Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary (Shark Tank)
      Padma Lakshmi (Top Chef)
      RuPaul (RuPaul's Drag Race)

      The Emmy Awards 2022 event will be held in Los Angeles on September 12, 2022.

