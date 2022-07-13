Emmy Nominations 2022 Complete List: Succession, Squid Game Score Big!
The highly anticipated Emmy Nominations 2022 was announced on July 12, Tuesday. Succession has emerged as the most-nominated programme for Emmy Awards 2022. Squid Games, the survival drama has also scored big with 14 nominations, and has emerged as the first-ever non-English show to be nominated for the prestigious Awards.
Check out the Emmy nominations 2022 complete list here:
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Better
Call
Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Abbott
Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
TELEVISION MOVIE
Chip
'n'
Dale:
Rescue
Rangers
Ray Donovan: The Movie
Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon
The Survivor
Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jodie
Comer
(Killing
Eve)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
Zendaya (Euphoria)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jason
Bateman
(Ozark)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Adam Scott (Severance)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Rachel
Brosnahan
(The
Marvelous
Mrs
Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Donald
Glover
(Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Toni
Collette
(The
Staircase)
Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
Lily James (Pam & Tommy)
Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)
Margaret Qualley (Maid)
Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Colin
Firth
(The
Staircase)
Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)
Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)
Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)
Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Patricia
Arquette
(Severance)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)
Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
J Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Nicholas
Braun
(Succession)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)
Matthew Macfayden (Succession)
John Turturro (Severance)
Christopher Walken (Severance)
Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Alex
Borstein
(The
Marvelous
Mrs
Maisel)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Anthony
Carrigan
(Barry)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Connie
Britton
(The
White
Lotus)
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)
Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)
Mare Winningham (Dopesick)
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Murray
Bartlett
(The
White
Lotus)
Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)
Will Poulter (Dopesick)
Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)
Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)
Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)
Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)
GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Hope
Davis
(Succession)
Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show)
Martha Kelly (Euphoria)
Sanaa Lathan (Succession)
Harriet Walter (Succession)
Lee You-mi (Squid Game)
GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Adrien
Brody
(Succession)
James Cromwell (Succession)
Colman Domingo (Euphoria)
Arian Moayed (Succession)
Tom Pelphrey (Ozark)
Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)
GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jane
Adams
(Hacks)
Harriet Sansom Harris (Hacks)
Jane Lynch (Only Murders In The Building)
Laurie Metcalf (Hacks)
Kaitlin Olson (Hacks)
Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)
GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jerrod
Carmichael
(Saturday
Night
Live)
Bill Hader (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
James Lance (Ted Lasso)
Nathan Lane (Only Murders In The Building)
Christopher McDonald (Hacks)
Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)
BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES
The
Daily
Show
With
Trevor
Noah
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
VARIETY SKETCH SERIES
A
Black
Lady
Sketch
Show
Saturday Night Live
VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)
The
64th
Annual
Grammy
Awards
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life and Diff'rent Strokes
The Oscars
Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent
Tony Awards Presents: Broadway's Back!
VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)
Adele:
One
Night
Only
Dave Chappelle: The Closer
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL
My
Next
Guest
Needs
No
Introduction
with
David
Letterman
The Problem with Jon Stewart
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
VICE
The World According to Jeff Goldblum
BEST REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM
The
Amazing
Race
Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
HOST FOR A REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM
Bobby
Berk,
Karamo
Brown,
Tan
France,
Antoni
Porowski,
Jonathan
Van
Ness
(Queer
Eye)
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman (Making It)
Nicole Byer (Nailed It!)
Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary (Shark Tank)
Padma Lakshmi (Top Chef)
RuPaul (RuPaul's Drag Race)
The Emmy Awards 2022 event will be held in Los Angeles on September 12, 2022.