Encanto: 2-Year-Old Thought That The Character Antonio From The Disney Film Is Him

The Disney movie Encanto just showed the true blue power of perfect representation when it comes to characters. In one of her family viewings of the movie, Kah Brand noticed that her 2-year-old son Kenzo could relate with the character Antonio from the film when it came to physical appearance. Brand saw that her son almost thought that Antonio from Encanto is him.

Talking about the incident, Kah Brand told POPSUGAR's Kate Schweitzer, "He seemed to be in awe, just smiling and staring at the screen. Then he stood up and looked back at his dad and me, still smiling. For him, I truly believe that he thought he was seeing himself because of the resemblance between him and Antonio." She also added how she received a lovely response to a picture of her son standing near the character flashed on the TV which she had shared on her social media handle by her close family and friends.

Talking more about the same, Kah Brand said, "As a mom, I'm always trying to capture 'these' moments. I was amazed at his reaction. It just truly made me smile and my heart happy. It was the impact of feeling seen. It is essential for Black children to feel seen and to be connected to positive and empowering images for their self-esteem." Kah also said that this incident led to a conversation at her place where everyone tried to remember a character that they were able to relate with during their childhood.

Kah Brand also said that this kind of representation and diversity of characters in movies were missing during her generation. She said, "We didn't have this growing up. What's so special about Encanto was that it didn't stop at just showing us brown characters. It showed the diversity in hair textures and skin tone. I'm so grateful for moments like this because I'm aware of its impact, especially for brown boys and girls. It brings joy to our family. There's power in representation and magic in creativity. This generation and future generations will experience inclusivity because the film industry is moving in a direction that reflects the true diversity of our world."