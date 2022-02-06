Euphoria: The Zendaya Starrer To Return With Season 3, Confirms HBO

Euphoria, the teen drama that stars Zendaya in the lead role has a strong fan base among the audiences. After the successes of seasons 1 and 2, Euphoria is now all set to return with season 3. The exciting update was confirmed by HBO and the makers of the popular show, with a social media post recently.

The makers shared a special video on the official Instagram handle of Euphoria and captioned it: "#EUPHORIA has been renewed for season 3." The exciting update from HBO h has left the loyal followers of the show totally excited. The fans are calling it the "best news ever."

Check out the post here:

Euphoria revolves around its central character Rue, played by Zendaya. The teen drama focuses on the journey of Zendaya, a teenager from East Highland, who is battling her drug addiction. Season 1 and 2 of Euphoria focused on the love and loss that happens in Rue's life, while she is getting over the drug addiction. The series, which is based on an Israeli series of the same name, is written and directed by Sam Levinson.