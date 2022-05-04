EXCLUSIVE! Avatar 2 Teaser Details: James Cameron's Deep Blue Pandora Is To Die For

James Cameron is gearing up for the release of Avatar: The Way Of Water teaser along with the theatrical debut of Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Days before the release, we got a chance to take a look at the teaser of the awaited Avatar sequel and here is what we found out.

Avatar 2 Teaser Leaked Online Days Before Release

Spoiler Alert for Avatar 2 Teaser:

The teaser unfortunately has somber music and little direction, which doesn't make it as impactful as expected. For a movie as huge as Avatar: The Way of Water, the teaser could have had a stronger message.

The teaser takes you around all of Pandora with vast water bodies. It begins with Na'vi running along tree branches. We also get to see the extrasolar moon of planet Polyphemus from the Alpha Centauri system, glimpses of which were seen in the 2009 film Avatar. The people of Pandora called Na'vi can be seen interacting with aquatic mammals like whales and pelicans. An underwater shot revealed Na'vi being able to use animals to travel long distances, which may be part of the big fight later on in the movie.

Humans are once again seen on land, walking alongside Avatars on a construction site. The avatars can be seen wielding machine guns, similar to mercenaries in the original film. We get a glimpse at the cast including an emotional shot between Jake Sully and his kids. Jake also seems to have a human child possibly because of his human DNA, or an adoptive kid that they have accepted into their family.

The teaser ends with Sam Worthington's Jake saying, "Wherever we go, this family... is our fortress."

The title card appears, with the film's name Avatar: The Way Of Water.

The Na'vi appear to be slightly different from the previous movies, possibly because the tribe seen in the sequel is different from the one in the original, or maybe the younglings are expected to look slightly different. It could also be the better CGIs, nonetheless, it all looks exceptionally well done.

Not much about the story is revealed in the film's first teaser but reports have claimed that the film will follow Jake Sully, Neytiri and their three kids as they fend off another human attack on their land a decade after Avatar. It looks like the makers will take their time to introduce more about the film with several teasers and trailers untill the release.

Back in April 2022, Avatar: The Way of Water's first look was released for a selective audience at Disney's CinemaCon showcase in Las Vegas. The footage and pictures from the screening were leaked earlier this week. However, the makers were quick in retrieving all the material from social media and viral tweets.

Doctor Strange 2 is set to release on May 6, and Avatar 2 is set to release in December 2022.