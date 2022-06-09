Ezra Miller Accused Of Grooming A Minor, Providing Drugs And Alcohol; Parents Seek Justice

Ezra Miller once again has landed in legal trouble. The Flash actor has been accused of grooming by the parents of an eighteen-year-old girl since she was 12 years old. According to reports, the parents are seeking justice for what has been done.

TMZ reported that documents were filed at the Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court on Tuesday (June 7). The complaint revealed the parents are accusing Miller of controlling and manipulating their daughter. Reportedly, the two met at Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota in 2016.

The couple has alleged that Miller immediately took an apparently innocent liking to their daughter and exhibited a path of corrupting a minor by providing her drugs such as cannabis or LSD as well as alcohol. Miller reportedly also offered to pay for her college tuition through the Quiet organization that they are affiliated with.

According to the parents, it was the actor's idea to send her to Bard College at Simon's Rock. She dropped out of school last December and she has been travelling the country with the actor. She was reportedly with Miller in Hawaii when the actor got into two altercations with the local police

The parents said in the complaint that they are worried about their daughter's safety and mental health. The couple has claimed that Miller displays 'cult-like psychologically, manipulative and controlling behaviour'.

The parents added that they flew to Miller's Vermont home in January to get their daughter back and discovered she didn't have her driver's license, car keys, bank card and other items that belong to her. They also reported to have found bruises on her body which they allege Ezra caused.

On the other hand, the girl has responded to her parent's claims by posting a message on her Instagram account. In the statement, she went on to defend Miller from any accusation. She called Ezra a comrade and said she's mentally stable and Ezra has been a help in her life. She concluded the post by saying she has gotten a therapist and is looking forward to the future.