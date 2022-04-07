Ezra Miller's Projects At DC And Warner Bros. Put On Pause After Arrest: Report

Hollywood actor Ezra Miller recently got himself into trouble by getting arrested in Hawaii. Now reports have revealed that DC and Warner Bros. executives held an emergency impromptu meeting to discuss Ezra Miller's future with the studio.

Miller is best known for supporting roles as Barry Allen/Flash in DC's Justice League films and as Credence in the Fantastic Beasts films. Their standalone DC film, The Flash, is slated for release on June 23, 2023 however it is unclear if the makers will move forward with the release.

According to a report in Rolling Stone, an insider close to the production of The Flash says Miller had "frequent meltdowns" during production. While a sequel for the unreleased film had been greenlit it is reportedly being put on hold.

Notably, Miller was arrested in March 2022 while in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and harassment after they yelled at karaoke singers. They reportedly lunged at a man playing darts, snatched a microphone from a woman and yelled obscenities. Another report revealed that after getting released on bail, Miller burst into a couple's bedroom, yelled obscenities, threatened them, and then stole their wallets.

Miller who identifies as non-binary and goes by they/them pronouns plays a significant role in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. In the second film in the franchise, their character Credence was revealed to be an Obscurial, a child with suppressed magical gifts that take the form of a dangerous and formless black mass.

In the new release, Grindelwald could be using Credence to wage a war against the human world. Credence's identity has been kept a mystery but fans have theorised that he is related to Dumbledore's sister Ariana.

Ezra Miller isn't the only celeb associated with the Warner Bros. franchise who has caused trouble for the release of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Johnny Depp was asked to step down from his role as Grindelwald and JK Rowling too has been keeping her distance from the franchise. The film is all set to release on April 8, 2022.