Fans Claim Amber Heard Used A Movie Dialogue In Her Testimony In Trial Against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard again took to the stand to give her testimony in the defamation case against ex-husband Johnny Depp. In the past two weeks, the actress has continued to receive backlash on social media due to the new revelations in the court case. Fans have now claimed that the actress in her testimony used parts copied from a movie, however, fact-checkers across the globe have denied the claim.

Netizens took to social media claiming Amber was 'performing for the jury' and shared part of Amber's testimony which sounded similar to a line from 1999 film The Talented Mr Ripley starring Matt Damon, Jude Law, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

One Twitter user shared the comparison and wrote, "Check this out. Amber Heard on the stand yesterday and what she said compared to the lines in The Talented Mr Ripley. Holy smokes this is CRAZY."

OMFG. Check this out. Amber Heard on the stand yesterday and what she said compared to the lines in The Talented Mr Ripley. Holy smokes this is CRAZY. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/6WMWK5aXI6 — Ranty (@AuditTheAbsurd) May 5, 2022

Amber in her statement detailed the alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. In a part of her Testimony she said, "When I was around Johnny I felt like the most beautiful person in the world-then he would disappear" is similar to the line from the film but is not a 'verbatim copy' as claimed by some Depp fans.

Notably, in the film, Marge (Gwyneth) talks about Dickie (Jude) with Ripley (Matt) and says, "The thing with Dicke...it's like sun shines on you, and it's glorious. And then he forgets you and it's very, very cold. When you have his attention, you feel like you're the only person in the world, that's why everybody loves him so much."

According to the International fact-checking website Snopes and news magazine Newsweek, Amber did not use any dialogue from the film. Newsweek concluded, "The rumour that Amber Heard quoted the movie The Talented Mr Ripley in her testimony is false, those phrases were not spoken during her testimony."

Meanwhile, a report by Snopes pointed out no video evidence of the actress saying that phrase has been presented. It added, "The meme says the quote came from Heard's 'opening statement'. This is an odd claim, however, in that, it was Heard's lawyer, not Heard herself, who made an opening statement on her behalf."

For the unversed, Johnny and Amber met while shooting for The Rum Diary and tied the knot in 2015. The two filed for divorce less than two years later, as Amber claimed that she suffered physical and sexual abuse at the hands of her ex-husband. Depp has continued to deny all the claims and alleged that it was Amber who was abusive in their relationship.