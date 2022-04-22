Fans Demand Justice For Johnny Depp After Amber Heard Admits To ‘Hitting’ Him In Voice Clip

Actor Johny Depp continued to testify on Wednesday (April 20) that his ex-wife Amber Heard was the aggressor in their relationship. Depp recalled how part of his finger was severed when she threw a vodka bottle at him and his lawyers shared a voice clip with the court in which she admitted to hitting him.

The voice clip is part of a recorded conversation between the then-married couple. In one clip Depp tells Heard that she threw pots and pans at him, and in another clip, Depp tells Heard that she had kicked the bathroom door, which hit him, but she replies she couldn't remember because she had been on Ambien at the time.

Indiatimes quoted Heard saying, "I did not punch you. I did not fucking deck you. I fucking was hitting you. "You're a fucking baby. You are such a baby. Grow the fuck up, Johnny. I did start a physical fight." Notably, these clips were also used in the UK trial Heard vs Depp back in 2021.

Soon after reports revealed details of the court session, fans took to social media in support of Depp. In a series of tweets, fans are asking "Justice For Johnny Depp" with the same hashtag.

Johnny Depp Takes The Stand At US Trial Against Amber Heard, Says Never Hit A Woman In My Life

One tweet read, "Amber Heard admits she was on Ambien ( Zolpidem) . It makes people crazy. Why do people overlook and confuse use and abuse of prescription drugs with illegal drugs. The effects are the same. Especially when mixed with alcohol."

Meanwhile another fan said, "seeing johnny depp's face while the court was listening to amber heard call him a baby on tape for bringing up the fact that she punched him in the face broke me, this man has been through so much"

Take a look at more tweets,

I myself have the courage to say that I have been in and suffered thru a physically abusive relationship. Nobody deserves that. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp — Sebastian Muro 🚩 (@sebmuro1203) April 21, 2022

The fact that he can laugh and make jokes… He knows we are all supporting him and watching. He is laughing with us.💜 #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/radIXPs29P — I Bet You Think About Me❤️‍🔥 (@MarjorieAuroras) April 21, 2022

I will support Johnny Depp until evidence points otherwise. Amber hasn't given any concrete evidence to show that she didnt inflict physical harm on him. So far The tapes and pictures, videos have shown me that Johnny is innocent #JohnnyDepp #JusticeForJohnnyDepp — hubbabubba (@hibafatimarana) April 21, 2022

Men can be victims of abuse too. I have mental and physical scars from an abusive, narcissistic ex. You often don’t feel like there’s anything you can do. Society tells you just suck it up because nobody wants you to show emotion as a man. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp — Austin West Ⓥ 🇺🇦 (@VustinMest) April 21, 2022

Johnny Depp Says He Won't Return To Pirates Of The Caribbean Franchise Even If Disney Pays Him 0 Million

seeing johnny depp’s face while the court was listening to amber heard call him a baby on tape for bringing up the fact that she punched him in the face broke me, this man has been through so much #justiceforjohnnydepp pic.twitter.com/GzNGtqwWoF — b ✧⡱ (@j0hnnycdpp) April 20, 2022

Amber Heard admits she was on Ambien ( Zolpidem) . It makes people crazy. Why do people overlook and confuse use and abuse of prescription drugs with illegal drugs. The effects are the same. Especially when mixed with alcoholhttps://t.co/2Dfbxe4EEi — Michael Lohan (@MichaelJLohan) April 21, 2022

Meanwhile, the jury is simultaneously considering Amber Heard's countersuit against Depp for allegedly defaming her name.