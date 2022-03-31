Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Early Reaction: Fans Call It The Best Of The Prequel Franchise

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is all set to be released in the coming weeks across the world. The third film in the Harry Potter prequel franchise premiered on Tuesday (March 29) in London. The lavish event was attended by the stars of the movie, including Jude Law, Eddie Redmayne, William Nadylam, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler, Jessica Williams, Mads Mikkelsen, Victoria Yeates and director David Yates, among others.

Son Ye-jin And Hyun Bin Tie The Knot In A Lavish Ceremony, First Look At Wedding Pictures

Post the screening, first reviews of the film have declared it the best film of the Fantastic Beasts franchise. Digital Spy's Editor Ian Sandwell wrote, "#FantasticBeastsTheSecretsOfDumbledore is an improvement on the sequel, even if it only fleetingly recaptures the magic. Mads Mikkelsen is a huge upgrade, but the MVP is Jessica Williams's Lally. It's just overstuffed and unsure if it's a Beasts film or a Harry Potter film."

Xandra Harbet of Looper praised The Secrets of Dumbledore as "a magical menagerie of homages to the Potter films." Collider contributor Peri Nemiroff said the film is a "big bounce back" for the franchise. "Back to enjoying the group dynamic & caring about the main mission. A lil thin here & there but a FAR more engaging ride than the last. Dan Fogler continues to be a favorite ... and the Niffler," she added.

YouTube reviewer Dave Lee credited the sequel with "great character work, fun adventure, and amazing duels". Take a look at more reactions on Twitter:

#FantasticBeastsTheSecretsOfDumbledore is an improvement on the sequel, even if it only fleetingly recaptures the magic. Mads Mikkelsen is a huge upgrade, but the MVP is Jessica Williams's Lally. It's just overstuffed and unsure if it's a Beasts film or a Harry Potter film. pic.twitter.com/65HeyIgeXb — Ian Sandwell (@ian_sandwell) March 29, 2022

Steve Kloves miraculously salvages a sinking ship w/#FantasticBeasts3 but it doesn’t fully fix the larger issues w/the series. Still, by far the best of the 3. The series feels FUN again. The layers of ##Dumbledore are peeled back & explored in interesting ways. Had a good time! pic.twitter.com/ZAvIfNHzEE — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) March 29, 2022

#SecretsOfDumbledore is a magical menagerie of homages to the Potter films, boasting a new slate of wondrous creatures and mythos.@FantasticBeasts 3 rectifies fans' biggest qualms with FB2, offering answers, groundbreaking moments, & epic battles in this love letter to misfits. pic.twitter.com/VlZlQDgCj5 — Xandra Harbet (@XandraHarbet) March 29, 2022

#SecretsOfDumbledore is a big bounce back for the #FantasticBeasts series for me! Back to enjoying the group dynamic & caring about the main mission. A lil thin here & there but a FAR more engaging ride than the last. Dan Fogler continues to be a favorite … and the Niffler. pic.twitter.com/QBkyMOq4UT — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) March 29, 2022

The #SecretsOfDumbledore is an exciting and enjoyable Wizarding World adventure. Thankfully, leagues above the previous, it’s probably the best Fantastic Beasts so far. Great character work, fun adventure, and amazing duels. Fans should really enjoy this one! pic.twitter.com/M56qR8L0KC — Dave Lee (@daveleedwnundr) March 29, 2022

Ezra Miller Arrested In Hawaii For Disorderly Conduct At Bar, Released Later

The premiere was hosted by Tom Felton, who played the role of Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series alongside Yinka Bokinni. Apart from the cast, Harry Potter author JK Rowling also made a special appearance.

Notably, the film has been making headlines for several releases including Johnny Depp's replacement, and JK Rowling being called out for her allegedly anti-Trans comments. Recently, Ezra Miller, who essays Credence Barebone, was recently arrested for 'yelling obscenities' in a Hawaiian town of Hilo. Ezra who has been released after paying a bond of $500, was missing from the event.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is all set to release on April 8, 2022, in India.