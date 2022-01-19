French Actor Gaspard Ulliel Of Moon Knight Fame Passes Away At 37 After Ski Accident

French actor Gaspard Ulliel who was known for his performance in the film, It's Only The End Of The World and had landed a role in the upcoming Marvel series, Moon Knight has died after a ski accident in the French Alps on Wednesday (January 19), reported AFP. He was 37 years of age at the time of his passing. The report stated that Gaspard was skiing in the Savoie Region when he went on to collide with another skier at an intersection between two slopes and suffered a massive brain trauma on Tuesday (January 18).

Gaspard Ulliel was transported via a helicopter to a hospital in Grenoble. The news report mentioned that the police authorities have decided to conduct an investigation into the tragic accident. The Hannibal Rising actor was touted to be one of the most acclaimed French actors and had worked with almost all the prominent directors of Europe.

The actor had received several laurels for his performance as the legendary fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent in the Bertrand Bonello directorial Saint Laurent. The movie was also screened at the Cannes film festival. Gaspard Ulliel was part of some quality movies like A Very Long Engagement by Jean-Pierre Jeunet, It's Only the End of The World opposite Marion Cotillard, Léa Seydoux and Vincent Cassel, La Princesse de Montpensier directed by Bertrand Tavernier, Stéphanie Di Giusto's The Dancer opposite Lily Rose-Depp. The actor had grabbed a landmark role as the Midnight Man in Marvel's upcoming show, Moon Knight.

Gaspard Ulliel was also the recipient of two Caesar awards that he won in 2005 for A Very Long Engagement and in 2017 for It's Only The End of The World. The actor was also a bankable model and was the face of many prominent brands. The director of the Cannes Film Festival, Thierry Fremaux remembered the late actor saying, "Gaspard belonged to this new generation of actors who were making tomorrow's French cinema. He knew how to select his roles and shaped his career which filled every promise. Each appearance on the red carpet, from 'La Princesse de Montpensier' to 'It's Only The End of the World' illustrated his presence, both discreet and full of kindness. He was equally brilliant and talented. He gave a lot and we'll always remember him." The actor is now survived by his girlfriend Gaelle Petri and his 6-year-old son Orso.