Friends' Mr Treeger, Actor Mike Hagerty Passes Away At Age 67

Mike Hagerty, best known for his roles in Somebody Somewhere, and as the building super Mr Treeger in Friends, passed away on April 29. According to Deadline, his passing was confirmed by Bridget Everett, who plays his daughter on the HBO comedy show Somebody Somewhere.

She shared the news with her fans on Instagram. She wrote, "With great sadness, the family of Michael G Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles. A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. ... He will be sorely missed."

The post did not reveal the reason behind his demise at the age of 67. He began his career in the mid 80s and continued to be a part of some of the biggest shows in the TV world with memorable recurring characters. He was also seen in Seinfeld as Rudy, owner of a downtown vintage clothing store. In recent years, he had also joined the cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Captain McGinley.

In 2022, he joined Everett in her breakout HBO comedy Somebody Somewhere as patriarch Ed Miller. Soon after the news of his passing was released, HBO also shared a statement saying, "We are very saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Mike Hagerty."

"A member of the HBO family for many years, his most recent role as Bridget Everett's father in Somebody Somewhere showed his special talent for bringing heart to a performance. Mike was a joy to work with and brought warmth and kindness to all who knew him. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends," it concluded.

Hagerty is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn; his sister, Mary Ann Hagerty; her wife, Kathleen O'Rourke; and their daughter Meg.