Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Spotted Together Weeks After Split, Couple Spends Time Wiht Daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik parted ways back in October 2021. The spilt came after the singer's alleged dispute with Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid, who claimed that 'Zayn struck her'. However, Zayn denied the allegations.

Zayn Malik Pleaded Not Guilty Of Harassing Gigi & Yolanda Hadid, Accepts 360 Days Probation

While the two never confirmed their split publicly, Gigi's siblings Bella and Anwar have unfollowed the British singer post the allegations. According to court documents, Zayn was charged in September for four instances of harassment but pleaded not guilty. Yet, CNN reported that Malik agreed to 90 days probation for each count, in a total of 360 days for all the charges and agreed to attend anger management class.

Now, the duo has been spotted together for the first time since October 2021, with their daughter Khai. According to reports, a fan sent in an alleged photo of the two to celeb gossip page Deuxmoi on Instagram, where the pair can be seen entering a building.

In the pictures, Gigi can be seen pushing Khai's stroller at the Adventure Aquarium in Camden, New Jersey. The report also claimed that the two spent Christmas in New Jersey with their 15-month-old.

Notably, post allegations Zayn had released a statement asking for privacy as the two found ways to co-parent Khai in a better environment. He publicly denied the allegations and added that the incident 'was and still should be a private matter'.