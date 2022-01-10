Golden Globes 2022 Complete Winners List: Andrew Garfield, Will Smith, Nicole Kidman & More Win Big
Hollywood's 2022 awards season began with Golden Globes Awards night on Monday, January 10, 2022. While the awards night was set to be star-studded, the surge in new COVID-19 cases led the organizers to cancel the event's red carpet, as well as held the ceremony without a host, A-list presenters and a live audience.
The event is currently taking place privately as a press-free event at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles with only HFPA members in attendance. According to reports, the winners of the Golden Globes are being announced on the official website and as well as Golden Globes' official social media handles.
The nominations were announced in 2021, with Kenneth Branagh's Belfast and Jane Campion's The Power Of The Dog topping the nominations list with seven nods each.
Check out the list of nominees and winners below.
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog - WINNER
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Cyrano
Don't Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick... Boom!
West Side Story - WINNER
Best Director, Motion Picture
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog - WINNER
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos - WINNER
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Will Smith, King Richard - WINNER
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story - WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom! - WINNER
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In the Heights
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story - WINNER
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Troy Kotsur, Coda
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog - WINNER
Best Picture, Non-English Language
Compartment No. 6
Drive My Car - WINNER
The Hand of God
A Hero
Parallel Mothers
Best Motion Picture - Animated
Encanto - WINNER
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Licorice Pizza
Belfast - WINNER
The Power of the Dog
Don't Look Up
Being the Ricardos
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
The French Dispatch - Alexandre Desplat
Encanto - Germaine Franco
The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood
Parallel Mothers - Alberto Iglesias
Dune - Hans Zimmer - WINNER
Best Original Song
"Be Alive" from King Richard - Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
"Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto - Lin-Manuel Miranda
"Down to Joy" from Belfast - Van Morrison
"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" from Respect - Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
"No Time to Die" from No Time to Die - Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell - WINNER
Best Television Series - Drama
Lupin
The Morning Show
Post
Squid Game
Succession
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
The Great
Hacks - WINNER
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad - WINNER
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose - WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession - WINNER
Omar Sy, Lupin
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish
Jean Smart, Hacks - WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso - WINNER
Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown - WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick - WINNER
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahim, The Serpent
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession - WINNER
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
O Yeong-su, Squid Game - WINNER
Notably, back in 2021, the HFPA received backlash from artists and fans for reported shady business dealings and a staggering lack of diversity. Not only did NBC announced that they will not be broadcasting 2022 ceremony but several actors like Tom cruise also returned their Golden Globes trophies