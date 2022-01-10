Golden Globes 2022 Complete Winners List: Andrew Garfield, Will Smith, Nicole Kidman & More Win Big

Hollywood's 2022 awards season began with Golden Globes Awards night on Monday, January 10, 2022. While the awards night was set to be star-studded, the surge in new COVID-19 cases led the organizers to cancel the event's red carpet, as well as held the ceremony without a host, A-list presenters and a live audience.

The event is currently taking place privately as a press-free event at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles with only HFPA members in attendance. According to reports, the winners of the Golden Globes are being announced on the official website and as well as Golden Globes' official social media handles.

The nominations were announced in 2021, with Kenneth Branagh's Belfast and Jane Campion's The Power Of The Dog topping the nominations list with seven nods each.

Check out the list of nominees and winners below.

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog - WINNER

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Cyrano

Don't Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick... Boom!

West Side Story - WINNER

Best Director, Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog - WINNER

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos - WINNER

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard - WINNER

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story - WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom! - WINNER

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story - WINNER

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Troy Kotsur, Coda

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog - WINNER

Best Picture, Non-English Language

Compartment No. 6

Drive My Car - WINNER

The Hand of God

A Hero

Parallel Mothers

Best Motion Picture - Animated

Encanto - WINNER

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Licorice Pizza

Belfast - WINNER

The Power of the Dog

Don't Look Up

Being the Ricardos

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

The French Dispatch - Alexandre Desplat

Encanto - Germaine Franco

The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood

Parallel Mothers - Alberto Iglesias

Dune - Hans Zimmer - WINNER

Best Original Song

"Be Alive" from King Richard - Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

"Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto - Lin-Manuel Miranda

"Down to Joy" from Belfast - Van Morrison

"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" from Respect - Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

"No Time to Die" from No Time to Die - Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell - WINNER

Best Television Series - Drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Post

Squid Game

Succession

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

The Great

Hacks - WINNER

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad - WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose - WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession - WINNER

Omar Sy, Lupin

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish

Jean Smart, Hacks - WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso - WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown - WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick - WINNER

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession - WINNER

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

O Yeong-su, Squid Game - WINNER

Notably, back in 2021, the HFPA received backlash from artists and fans for reported shady business dealings and a staggering lack of diversity. Not only did NBC announced that they will not be broadcasting 2022 ceremony but several actors like Tom cruise also returned their Golden Globes trophies