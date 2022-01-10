    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Golden Globes 2022 Complete Winners List: Andrew Garfield, Will Smith, Nicole Kidman & More Win Big

      By
      |

      Hollywood's 2022 awards season began with Golden Globes Awards night on Monday, January 10, 2022. While the awards night was set to be star-studded, the surge in new COVID-19 cases led the organizers to cancel the event's red carpet, as well as held the ceremony without a host, A-list presenters and a live audience.

      Andrew Garfield, Will Smith, Nicole Kidman

      The event is currently taking place privately as a press-free event at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles with only HFPA members in attendance. According to reports, the winners of the Golden Globes are being announced on the official website and as well as Golden Globes' official social media handles.

      The nominations were announced in 2021, with Kenneth Branagh's Belfast and Jane Campion's The Power Of The Dog topping the nominations list with seven nods each.

      Check out the list of nominees and winners below.

      Best Motion Picture - Drama

      Belfast

      CODA

      Dune

      King Richard

      The Power of the Dog - WINNER

      Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

      Cyrano

      Don't Look Up

      Licorice Pizza

      Tick, Tick... Boom!

      West Side Story - WINNER

      Best Director, Motion Picture

      Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

      Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog - WINNER

      Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

      Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

      Denis Villeneuve, Dune

      Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

      Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

      Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

      Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos - WINNER

      Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

      Kristen Stewart, Spencer

      Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

      Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

      Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

      Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

      Will Smith, King Richard - WINNER

      Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

      Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

      Marion Cotillard, Annette

      Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

      Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up

      Emma Stone, Cruella

      Rachel Zegler, West Side Story - WINNER

      Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

      Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up

      Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

      Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom! - WINNER

      Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

      Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

      Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

      Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

      Ariana DeBose, West Side Story - WINNER

      Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

      Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

      Ruth Negga, Passing

      Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

      Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

      Jamie Dornan, Belfast

      Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

      Troy Kotsur, Coda

      Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog - WINNER

      Best Picture, Non-English Language

      Compartment No. 6

      Drive My Car - WINNER

      The Hand of God

      A Hero

      Parallel Mothers

      Tom Cruise Returns His 3 Golden Globes; NBC Says Despite Proposed Reforms They Will Not Air 2022 Award ShowTom Cruise Returns His 3 Golden Globes; NBC Says Despite Proposed Reforms They Will Not Air 2022 Award Show

      Best Motion Picture - Animated

      Encanto - WINNER

      Flee

      Luca

      My Sunny Maad

      Raya and the Last Dragon

      Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

      Licorice Pizza

      Belfast - WINNER

      The Power of the Dog

      Don't Look Up

      Being the Ricardos

      Best Original Score, Motion Picture

      The French Dispatch - Alexandre Desplat

      Encanto - Germaine Franco

      The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood

      Parallel Mothers - Alberto Iglesias

      Dune - Hans Zimmer - WINNER

      Best Original Song

      "Be Alive" from King Richard - Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

      "Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto - Lin-Manuel Miranda

      "Down to Joy" from Belfast - Van Morrison

      "Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" from Respect - Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

      "No Time to Die" from No Time to Die - Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell - WINNER

      Best Television Series - Drama

      Lupin

      The Morning Show

      Post

      Squid Game

      Succession

      Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

      The Great

      Hacks - WINNER

      Only Murders in the Building

      Reservation Dogs

      Ted Lasso

      Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

      Dopesick

      Impeachment: American Crime Story

      Maid

      Mare of Easttown

      The Underground Railroad - WINNER

      Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

      Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

      Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

      Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

      Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

      Mj Rodriguez, Pose - WINNER

      Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

      Brian Cox, Succession

      Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

      Billy Porter, Pose

      Jeremy Strong, Succession - WINNER

      Omar Sy, Lupin

      Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

      Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

      Elle Fanning, The Great

      Issa Rae, Insecure

      Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish

      Jean Smart, Hacks - WINNER

      Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

      Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

      Nicholas Hoult, The Great

      Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

      Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

      Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso - WINNER

      Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

      Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage

      Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

      Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

      Margaret Qualley, Maid

      Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown - WINNER

      Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

      Paul Bettany, WandaVision

      Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

      Michael Keaton, Dopesick - WINNER

      Ewan McGregor, Halston

      Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

      Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

      Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus

      Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

      Andie MacDowell, Maid

      Sarah Snook, Succession - WINNER

      Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

      Golden Globe Awards 2022 Set For January 9, COVID Forces Exclusion Of Audience And MediaGolden Globe Awards 2022 Set For January 9, COVID Forces Exclusion Of Audience And Media

      Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

      Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

      Kieran Culkin, Succession

      Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

      Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

      O Yeong-su, Squid Game - WINNER

      Notably, back in 2021, the HFPA received backlash from artists and fans for reported shady business dealings and a staggering lack of diversity. Not only did NBC announced that they will not be broadcasting 2022 ceremony but several actors like Tom cruise also returned their Golden Globes trophies

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X