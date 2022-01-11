    For Quick Alerts
      Golden Globes 2022: HFPA Gets Trolled Over Congratulatory Tweet Calling West Side Story A Comedy

      The Golden Globes took place on January 10, 2022, and kick starred the Hollywood award season for the year. The event took place without a host, A-list presenters at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles with only HFPA members in attendance.

      The awards ceremony had not been telecast and the winners were announced on Twitter. However, despite the low key ceremony, the organizers landed in trouble when a congratulatory tweet called the winning musical West Side Story, a comedy.

      The tweet read, "If laughter is the best medicine, [West Side Story] is the cure for what ails you." Steven Spielberg's West Side Story which is a musical won the Best Motion Picture for a Musical or Comedy.

      Golden Globes 2022 Complete Winners List: Andrew Garfield, Will Smith, Nicole Kidman & More Win Big

      The tweet was later deleted and updated where the "laughter" was replaced with "music" and mocked themselves for the bad tweet using a GIF of Hugh Laurie saying, "Thank you, this is obviously a terrible mix-up."

      Meanwhile, netizens had been mocking the controversy-riddled Hollywood Foreign Press Association for the mix-up. One Twitter user wrote, "This tweet is the funniest thing to ever happen in the history of the world." Another user added, "Even the Golden Globes tweet-bot is drunk and corrupt, you've got to respect the brand consistency."

      Another wrote, "Even the Golden Globes tweet-bot is drunk and corrupt, you've got to respect the brand consistency." Take a look at more tweets,

      Squid Game Actor O Yeong-Su Wins Best TV Supporting Actor At Golden Globe Awards 2022

      Notably, some of the biggest winners at the Golden Globes 2022 were films West Side Story, Encanto, The Power of the Dog. Actors with the biggest wins included, Will Smith, Andrew Garfield, Rachel Zegler, Nicole Kidman and more.

      Story first published: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 12:24 [IST]
      X