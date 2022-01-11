Golden Globes 2022: HFPA Gets Trolled Over Congratulatory Tweet Calling West Side Story A Comedy

The Golden Globes took place on January 10, 2022, and kick starred the Hollywood award season for the year. The event took place without a host, A-list presenters at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles with only HFPA members in attendance.

The awards ceremony had not been telecast and the winners were announced on Twitter. However, despite the low key ceremony, the organizers landed in trouble when a congratulatory tweet called the winning musical West Side Story, a comedy.

The tweet read, "If laughter is the best medicine, [West Side Story] is the cure for what ails you." Steven Spielberg's West Side Story which is a musical won the Best Motion Picture for a Musical or Comedy.

Golden Globes 2022 Complete Winners List: Andrew Garfield, Will Smith, Nicole Kidman & More Win Big

The tweet was later deleted and updated where the "laughter" was replaced with "music" and mocked themselves for the bad tweet using a GIF of Hugh Laurie saying, "Thank you, this is obviously a terrible mix-up."

Meanwhile, netizens had been mocking the controversy-riddled Hollywood Foreign Press Association for the mix-up. One Twitter user wrote, "This tweet is the funniest thing to ever happen in the history of the world." Another user added, "Even the Golden Globes tweet-bot is drunk and corrupt, you've got to respect the brand consistency."

Another wrote, "Even the Golden Globes tweet-bot is drunk and corrupt, you've got to respect the brand consistency." Take a look at more tweets,

As embarrassing as things have been for the Golden Globes and HFPA, I have to hand it to them for somehow amplifying the embarrassment further thanks to their weird-ass Twitter feed tonight. — Jen Chaney (@chaneyj) January 10, 2022

Squid Game Actor O Yeong-Su Wins Best TV Supporting Actor At Golden Globe Awards 2022

They deleted their best tweet pic.twitter.com/0jndVvyxne — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 10, 2022

Tell me you haven't seen WEST SIDE STORY without telling me you haven't seen WEST SIDE STORY. pic.twitter.com/NxKh0PrOpe — Scott Tobias (@scott_tobias) January 10, 2022

Even the Golden Globes tweet-bot is drunk and corrupt, you've got to respect the brand consistency — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) January 10, 2022

This tweet is the funniest thing to ever happen in the history of the world. pic.twitter.com/1fRO9Mljj4 — Kevin Daly (@kevinddaly) January 10, 2022

Notably, some of the biggest winners at the Golden Globes 2022 were films West Side Story, Encanto, The Power of the Dog. Actors with the biggest wins included, Will Smith, Andrew Garfield, Rachel Zegler, Nicole Kidman and more.