Goya Awards 2022 Winners List: Javier Bardem’s The Good Boss Named Best Picture

The Good Boss which was shortlisted for the Academy Awards in the international feature film category had capped a record of 20 Spanish Academy Goya nominations this year. The film directed by Fernando León de Aranoaended up bagging six trophies at the awards night.

The 36th Goya Awards ceremony was held on Saturday (February 12) at the Palau de les Arts Reina Sofía in Valencia, Spain. Apart from Javier Bardem, winning the Best Actor award The Good Boss also won awards for best director, original screenplay, score and editing.

Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett who was also present at the ceremony won her first-ever International Goya Award.

Here is the complete list of 36 Goya Awards 2022:

FILM

The Good Boss

DIRECTOR

Fernando León de Aranoa (The Good Boss)

NEW DIRECTOR

Clara Roquet (Libertad)

ACTRESS

Blanca Portillo (Maixabel)

ACTOR

Javier Bardem (The Good Boss)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Nora Navas (Libertad)

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Urko Olazabal (Maixabel)

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Fernando León de Aranoa (The Good Boss)

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Daniel Monzón y Jorge Guerricaechevarría (The Laws of the Border)

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Kiko de la Rica (Mediterráneo: The Law of the Sea)

ORIGINAL MUSIC

Zeltia Montes (The Good Boss)

ORIGINAL SONG

"Te espera el mar," (María José Llergo for Mediterráneo: The Law of the Sea)

NEW ACTOR

Chechu Salgado (The Laws of the Border)

NEW ACTRESS

María Cerezuela (Maixabel)

INTERNATIONAL GOYA AWARD

Cate Blanchett

ANIMATED FEATURE

Valentina (Chelo Loureiro)

IBERO-AMERICAN FILM

"La cordillera de los sueños," (Patricio Guzmán, Chile)

EUROPEAN PICTURE

"Another Round," (Thomas Vinterberg, Denmark)

DOCUMENTARY

Who's Stopping Us, (Jonás Trueba)

HONORARY GOYA

José Sacristán

LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM

Verónica Echegui (Tótem loba)

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

The Monkey, (Lorenzo Degl'Innocenti, Xosé Zapata)

DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Mamá, (Pablo de la Chica)

EDITING

Vanessa Marimbert (The Good Boss)

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Albert Espel, Kostas Sfakianakis (Mediterráneo: The Law of the Sea)

COSTUME DESIGN

Vinyet Escobar (The Laws of the Border)

ART DIRECTION

Balter Gallart (The Laws of the Border)

SOUND

Daniel Fontrodona, Oriol Tarragó, Marc Bech, Marc Orts (Tres)

MAKEUP AND HAIR DESIGN

Sarai Rodríguez, Benjamín Pérez, Nacho Díaz (The Laws of the Border)

SPECIAL EFFECTS

Pau Costa, Laura Pedro (Way Down)