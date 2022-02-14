Goya Awards 2022 Winners List: Javier Bardem’s The Good Boss Named Best Picture
The Good Boss which was shortlisted for the Academy Awards in the international feature film category had capped a record of 20 Spanish Academy Goya nominations this year. The film directed by Fernando León de Aranoaended up bagging six trophies at the awards night.
The 36th Goya Awards ceremony was held on Saturday (February 12) at the Palau de les Arts Reina Sofía in Valencia, Spain. Apart from Javier Bardem, winning the Best Actor award The Good Boss also won awards for best director, original screenplay, score and editing.
Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett who was also present at the ceremony won her first-ever International Goya Award.
Here is the complete list of 36 Goya Awards 2022:
FILM
The Good Boss
DIRECTOR
Fernando León de Aranoa (The Good Boss)
NEW DIRECTOR
Clara Roquet (Libertad)
ACTRESS
Blanca Portillo (Maixabel)
ACTOR
Javier Bardem (The Good Boss)
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Nora Navas (Libertad)
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Urko Olazabal (Maixabel)
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Fernando León de Aranoa (The Good Boss)
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Daniel Monzón y Jorge Guerricaechevarría (The Laws of the Border)
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Kiko de la Rica (Mediterráneo: The Law of the Sea)
ORIGINAL MUSIC
Zeltia Montes (The Good Boss)
ORIGINAL SONG
"Te espera el mar," (María José Llergo for Mediterráneo: The Law of the Sea)
NEW ACTOR
Chechu Salgado (The Laws of the Border)
NEW ACTRESS
María Cerezuela (Maixabel)
INTERNATIONAL GOYA AWARD
Cate Blanchett
ANIMATED FEATURE
Valentina (Chelo Loureiro)
IBERO-AMERICAN FILM
"La cordillera de los sueños," (Patricio Guzmán, Chile)
EUROPEAN PICTURE
"Another Round," (Thomas Vinterberg, Denmark)
DOCUMENTARY
Who's Stopping Us, (Jonás Trueba)
HONORARY GOYA
José Sacristán
LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM
Verónica Echegui (Tótem loba)
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
The Monkey, (Lorenzo Degl'Innocenti, Xosé Zapata)
DOCUMENTARY SHORT
Mamá, (Pablo de la Chica)
EDITING
Vanessa Marimbert (The Good Boss)
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Albert Espel, Kostas Sfakianakis (Mediterráneo: The Law of the Sea)
COSTUME DESIGN
Vinyet Escobar (The Laws of the Border)
ART DIRECTION
Balter Gallart (The Laws of the Border)
SOUND
Daniel Fontrodona, Oriol Tarragó, Marc Bech, Marc Orts (Tres)
MAKEUP AND HAIR DESIGN
Sarai Rodríguez, Benjamín Pérez, Nacho Díaz (The Laws of the Border)
SPECIAL EFFECTS
Pau Costa, Laura Pedro (Way Down)