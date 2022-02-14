    For Quick Alerts
      Goya Awards 2022 Winners List: Javier Bardem’s The Good Boss Named Best Picture

      The Good Boss which was shortlisted for the Academy Awards in the international feature film category had capped a record of 20 Spanish Academy Goya nominations this year. The film directed by Fernando León de Aranoaended up bagging six trophies at the awards night.

      The 36th Goya Awards ceremony was held on Saturday (February 12) at the Palau de les Arts Reina Sofía in Valencia, Spain. Apart from Javier Bardem, winning the Best Actor award The Good Boss also won awards for best director, original screenplay, score and editing.

      Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett who was also present at the ceremony won her first-ever International Goya Award.

      Here is the complete list of 36 Goya Awards 2022:

      FILM

      The Good Boss

      DIRECTOR

      Fernando León de Aranoa (The Good Boss)

      NEW DIRECTOR

      Clara Roquet (Libertad)

      ACTRESS

      Blanca Portillo (Maixabel)

      ACTOR

      Javier Bardem (The Good Boss)

      SUPPORTING ACTRESS

      Nora Navas (Libertad)

      SUPPORTING ACTOR

      Urko Olazabal (Maixabel)

      ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

      Fernando León de Aranoa (The Good Boss)

      ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

      Daniel Monzón y Jorge Guerricaechevarría (The Laws of the Border)

      CINEMATOGRAPHY

      Kiko de la Rica (Mediterráneo: The Law of the Sea)

      ORIGINAL MUSIC

      Zeltia Montes (The Good Boss)

      ORIGINAL SONG

      "Te espera el mar," (María José Llergo for Mediterráneo: The Law of the Sea)

      NEW ACTOR

      Chechu Salgado (The Laws of the Border)

      NEW ACTRESS

      María Cerezuela (Maixabel)

      INTERNATIONAL GOYA AWARD

      Cate Blanchett

      ANIMATED FEATURE

      Valentina (Chelo Loureiro)

      IBERO-AMERICAN FILM

      "La cordillera de los sueños," (Patricio Guzmán, Chile)

      EUROPEAN PICTURE

      "Another Round," (Thomas Vinterberg, Denmark)

      DOCUMENTARY

      Who's Stopping Us, (Jonás Trueba)

      HONORARY GOYA

      José Sacristán

      LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM

      Verónica Echegui (Tótem loba)

      ANIMATED SHORT FILM

      The Monkey, (Lorenzo Degl'Innocenti, Xosé Zapata)

      DOCUMENTARY SHORT

      Mamá, (Pablo de la Chica)

      EDITING

      Vanessa Marimbert (The Good Boss)

      PRODUCTION DESIGN

      Albert Espel, Kostas Sfakianakis (Mediterráneo: The Law of the Sea)

      COSTUME DESIGN

      Vinyet Escobar (The Laws of the Border)

      ART DIRECTION

      Balter Gallart (The Laws of the Border)

      SOUND

      Daniel Fontrodona, Oriol Tarragó, Marc Bech, Marc Orts (Tres)

      MAKEUP AND HAIR DESIGN

      Sarai Rodríguez, Benjamín Pérez, Nacho Díaz (The Laws of the Border)

      SPECIAL EFFECTS

      Pau Costa, Laura Pedro (Way Down)

      Story first published: Monday, February 14, 2022, 18:37 [IST]
