Harry Potter's Ginny Weasley aka Bonnie Wright Gets Married To Andrew Lococo

Bonnie Wright, best known for playing Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter series, has tied the knot with her longtime beau Andrew Lococo. The actress took to her Instagram account to share the happy news with her fans.

Sharing a poolside close-up video of their wedding rings, the 31-year-old star wrote, "Yesterday was the best day of my life thanks to my husband!!" Wright also reshared pictures from the wedding posted by her guests on Instagram Stories.

In another post, she shared a picture of the two holding hands. The emotional captioned added, "It took a village of creativity and love to make our wedding day so special! ? We can't wait to thank you all individually when we have more photos to share. In the meantime a very sweet capture on polaroid during our ceremony."

The couple who keeps their relationship private, were seen together on Wright's Instagram back in September 2020. Reports revealed that the two moved in together in February 2022, after which they tied the knot in an outdoor wedding ceremony in the presence of family and friends.

Notably, Bonnie was previously engaged to actor Jamie Campbell Bower, whom she met on the sets of the final Harry Potter film in 2010. The two parted ways in 2012. Meanwhile, on the work front, Wright recently joined her co-stars for the special reunion of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

The actress had founded BonBonLumiere, her own film production company after the end of the Harry Potter series. She also made her directorial and screenwriting debut soon after. The actress worked with Harry Potter co-star David Thewlis on a coming of age short movie titled Separate We Come, Separate We Go.