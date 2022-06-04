Harvey Weinstein Loses Rape Conviction Appeal In New York Court; Will Serve 23 Years Of Jail Time

Earlier this week, a New York Court upheld Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction on felony sex crimes. The Hollywood movie producer will serve out a significant portion of his 23-year sentence. In the appeal, Weinstein claimed that the judge at the landmark trial prejudiced him by allowing women to testify about allegations that weren't part of the criminal case.

Weinstein has been awaiting trial in Los Angeles, where he has been charged with several counts of rape and forcible oral copulation, as well as other counts related to sex crimes. The trial date is expected to be set this month.

A five-judge panel in New York upheld the lower court's verdict on Thursday (June 2), dismissing the disgraced movie mogul's appeal. The 45-page ruling said that trial Judge James Burke properly exercised his discretion in allowing prosecutors to bolster their case with testimony from three women who accused Weinstein of violating them but whose claims did not lead to charges in the New York case.

Weinstein's publicist, Juda Engelmayer in a statement said "We are disappointed, but not surprised," he added that the producer is reviewing his options and will seek to appeal to the state's highest court, the Court of Appeals.

Reports of Weinstein having sexually assaulted women appeared in The New York Times in fall 2017, leading dozens of others to speak out which led to the #MeToo movement. He was charged with two felonies: a criminal sexual act in the first degree and third-degree rape and currently serving a 23-year prison sentence in California.

He was extradited in 2021 as he awaits trial on charges that he sexually assaulted five women in Los Angeles and Beverley Hills from 2004 to 2013. The producer pleaded not guilty to the charges.

