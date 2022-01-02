Impossible 7, Doctor Strange 2, Avatar 2 & More Anticipated Hollywood Releases In 2022

As the new year clocks in, theatres are also gearing up for the releases of some of the biggest 2022 films. From sequels like Impossible 7 to MCU's Doctor Strange 2, there are plenty of big and indie Hollywood films coming out in the new year. Here is a list of some of the most anticipated Hollywood films of this year.

Morbius (January 28)

Starring Jared Leto, the film follows Biochemist Michael Morbius who tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease. However, his experiment with bats goes wrong and he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead.

The Batman (March 4)

Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz's starrer, the film takes a new look at DC superhero The Batman with Catwoman. The film has been described as, "The Riddler plays a dangerous game of cat and mouse with Batman and Commissioner Gordon in Gotham City." The recently revealed that Batman will be joining hands with Catwoman to find out about his past and exact vengeance.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 6)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will follow the MCU superhero after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The teaser reveals Doctor Strange goes looking for help from Wanda after this spell broke the multiverse.

Jurassic World: Dominion (June 2)

Set to release in June 2022, the film will be the final instalment of Chris Pratt-starrer sequels. The details of the film are still under wraps, however, reports revealed that some stars of the original film may return for the final instalment.

Mission Impossible 7 (September 30)

Tom Cruise has been busy filming, Mission Impossible 7 and 8 during the pandemic across Europe. He will be returning with the 7th instalment in the second half of 2022 with Hayley Atwell as well as some of the cast from previous films including Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff and more.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 11)

Black Panther made records with its release in 2018. However, the superhero film is set to return without the leading star Chadwick Boseman who played Black Panther. According to reports, Letitia Wright who played his sister Shuri in the film will be taking the lead in the sequel.

Avatar 2 (December 16)

While the film details are under wraps, the film reportedly follows Jake Sully and Ney'tiri after they have formed a family and have moved to a new location on Pandora after their home was destroyed. While exploring more plays on Pandora an ancient threat resurfaces.