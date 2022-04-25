Ireland Baldwin Defends Johnny Depp Amid Trial, Calls Amber Heard A 'Terrible Person' In Instagram Post

Ireland Baldwin recently took to her Instagram handle to show support for Hollywood actor Johnny Depp. Johnny is currently suing his ex-wife Amber Heard in the US for defaming his name in an opinion piece claiming she is a domestic abuse survivor.

Fans Demand Justice For Johnny Depp After Amber Heard Admits To 'Hitting' Him In Voice Clip

Baldwin's post came in reaction to the audio clip that was played in court where Heard admitted to hitting her ex-husband and actor Depp. The model and daughter of Alec Baldwin called Amber Heard a "terrible person" as she shared a screenshot of a tweet featuring a video of Depp sitting on the stand while listening to the audio clip being played.

In a long caption, Ireland wrote, "The thing is, I know women who are exactly like this. They are manipulative and cold and they use their very womanhood to play victim and turn the world against the man because we live in a society where it's cool to say men are all the worst and blah blah f***ity blah."

Johnny Depp Says He Won't Return To Pirates Of The Caribbean Franchise Even If Disney Pays Him 0 Million

In support of Johnny, she further added that, "Men can experience abuse too and this absolute disaster of a human being Amber Heard is a terrible person and I hope Johnny gets his reputation and his life back. And I hope he's in like 5 Pirates movies."

Notably, Depp in his suit has claimed that Amber Heard's alleged statement in the paper costed the actor his sixth Pirates Of The Caribbean movie. Post the first trial in the UK, Depp was also asked to step down from his role as Grindelwald in Warner Bros' Fantastic Beasts series.