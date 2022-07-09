Jacqueline Fernandez Shares First Poster Of Her Hollywood Film, Tell It Like A Woman

Jacqueline Fernandez took to her Instagram account to share the poster of her Hollywood project titled Tell It Like A Woman. The actress revealed that she is proud to be part of the Hollywood anthology film, which has been directed by eight female filmmakers and stars Jennifer Hudson, Taraji P Henson, and Cara Delevingne, among others.

Sharing the poster, on Friday (July 8), Jacqueline wrote, "So proud to be part of this extraordinary effort by the entire team of Tell it like a Woman. An anthology directed by 8 Female directors from different parts of the world."

Apart from the poster, she also shared a picture of an article in Deadline, which revealed that Tell It Like A Woman will have seven intertwining segments, making it a feature-length film.

She added in her post, "Thank you for making me a part of this really special journey. And thank you so much to my producers @wditogether which is the engine behind this incredible film! Can't wait for you all to see it."

Notably, Jacqueline's segment in the anthology has been directed by Leena Yadav. The film also features Margherita Buy, Eva Longoria, Cara Delevingne, Anne Watanabe, Jennifer Hudson, and Marcia Gay Harden. The filming has been shot in Italy, India, Japan, and the United States. It is scheduled for theatrical release this year.

For the unversed, Tell It Like A Woman is not Jacqueline's first international project. The actress who debuted in 2009 in India with Aladin, also starred in the British horror film Definition of Fear in 2015. Apart from Tell It Like A Woman, she will also be seen in Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh and action-adventure film Ram Setu alongside Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha.