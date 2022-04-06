Jada Pinkett Not Happy With Will Smith's Actions At Oscars 2022, Didn't Want Him To Defend Her

Will Smith has been facing many consequences after his behaviour with Chris Rock on the Oscars 2022 stage. From resigning from The Academy to several projects being put on hold, now a source close to Jada has revealed that the actor's wife too is not happy about him slapping Chris Rock.

According to US Weekly, Jada is not happy with her husband slapping Chris at the Oscars. The source revealed that Jada isn't angry with Will, however, she wished he wouldn't have got physical with Chris. The portal revealed that the couple were in "agreement" that Smith slapping Rock "was in the heat of the moment" and that he "overreacted".

The insider also added that Jada didn't want Will to defend her as she's not a woman who needs protecting. The source was quoted as saying, "He didn't need to do what he did, she didn't need protecting. She's not a wallflower. Infact, she's a strong woman, an opinionated woman and she can fight her own battles. But she will stand by him."

Earlier this week, a video had gone viral that showed how Jada Pinkett Smith reacted the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on the Oscars 2022 stage. While the event's telecast did not show Jada's initial reaction to the slap, a video from the audience's view shows Jada laughing after Will slaps Chris.

"Wow, Will Smith just smacked the sh*t out of me!" Rock can be seen saying in the clip, to which Jade Smith's head tilting forward with laughter. The viral TikTok clip circulating on Twitter and Instagram was shared by actor and comedian Michael Rapaport. The clip was captioned as "Here is an angle most people have not seen! Look at Jada's reaction."

Notably, back in 2018, Jada Pinkett Smith had opened up about her alopecia diagnosis in an Instagram post. Since then, she had been vocal about her struggle with the condition and updates her fans on social media.