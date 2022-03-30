Jada Pinkett Smith Breaks Silence On Husband Will Smith's Oscars Slap, Read Post

Jada Pinkett Smith has finally broken her silence over her husband Will Smith's Oscars slap. The popular actress took to her official Instagram page and made a post, apparently referring to the Oscars incident. However, Jada Pinkett Smith has not spoken about her husband Will Smith slapping Chris Rock for making a joke about her hair, yet.

"This is a season for healing and I'm here for it," posted the actress on her official Instagram handle. Jada Pinkett Smith made the post after her husband Will Smith made a public apology to Christ Rock, over the Oscars incident.

Check out Jada Pinkett Smith's post here:

Image Courtesy: Jada Pinkett Smith Official Instagram Handle

To the unversed, Will Smith took to his official Instagram handle on March 29, Tuesday, following the outcry over the actor slapping Chris Rock for joking about his wife's hair. The actor, who won the Best Actor trophy at the Oscars 2022, stated that violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. He added that a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for him to bear, and this led to him reacting emotionally.

Will Smith apologized to Christ Rock and admitted that he was out of line and wrong. The actor also apologized to the Academy, the producers of the show, all attendees, and everyone watching around the world, along with the Williams Family and King Richard Family. He concluded the post, stating that he is a work in progress.

Check out Will Smith's post here: