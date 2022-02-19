Jake Gyllenhaal Dismisses Claims That Taylor Swift's Song All Too Well Is About Him, Adds 'I Don't Begrudge'

Back in 2021, Taylor Swift re-recorded and released her studio album Red (Taylor's version) along with an extended version of the song 'All Too Well'. Fans quickly began speculating what the song is about and many came to the conclusion that it is about her failed romance with Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal.

Soon after, fans began trolling the actor on social media which also led Jake to turn off comments on his Instagram photos. Taylor and Jake reportedly dated for a few months in 2010 and if anything in the song is to be believed, it did not end well. While the two never addressed their break-up, Jake recently opened up about the backlash post the song's release.

He told Esquire that the song has nothing to do with him and proceeded to take a dig at swifties - the name by which Taylor Swift fans are called. "It has nothing to do with me. It's about her relationship with her fans. It is her expression. Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don't begrudge anyone that," Jake said.

The actor hoped fans had been more civil and responsible and not resort to cyberbullying him. "That begs for a deeper philosophical question. Not about any individual, per se, but a conversation that allows us to examine how we can - or should, even - take responsibility for what we put into the world, our contributions into the world."

Gyllenhaal also revealed that he did not listen to the track re-recorded by Swift. Meanwhile, he is currently dating a 25-year-old model- Jeanne Cadieu. Taking about her he said, "In a lot of ways, we're family. I'm in a relationship that is full of love and support. I feel so at ease."