James Cameron's Avatar The Way oO Water Teaser Gets Unveiled, Visually Stunning Film To Release On December 16

The highly awaited first teaser for Avatar: The Way Of The Water has now been released online. This comes closely after the first footage from the long-awaited sequel to Avatar was screened at the CinemaCon showcase in Las Vegas on April 27. The James Cameron directorial is all set to hit the silver screens on December 16 this year.

The trailer gives audiences a sneak peek of the visually stunning landscapes of Pandora, which was also the setting of the original film. James Cameron shared the trailer on his official social media handle with the following caption: “I’ve been looking forward to this. Here’s the teaser trailer for AVATAR: The Way of Water.” Check out the post below:

Whilst releasing the teaser for the first time, the filmmaker is reported to have said, “With the first Avatar, we set out to push the limits of the big screen. With the new Avatar films, we’re pushing those limits even farther, with 3D, with high dynamic range, with high frame rate, higher resolution, and a much greater reality in our visual effects.”

It must be noted that Avatar was a huge success and remains the highest-grossing film to this day. The cast of the original film including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver are all returning in the sequel.

Meanwhile, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, CJ Jones and Vin Diesel are also joining the franchise’s cast with the sequel.