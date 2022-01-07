    For Quick Alerts
      James Corden Tests Positive For COVID-19; The Late Late Show Pauses Production

      Actor-comedian James Corden has revealed that he has tested positive for a case of breakthrough Coronavirus. In a post on Instagram on Thursday, the 43-year-old actor said his CBS talk show The Late Late Show will be going "off the air for the next few days".

      "I just tested positive for COVID 19. I'm fully vaccinated, boosted, and because of this, am fortunate enough to say I feel completely fine," Corden wrote in the post.

      According to Deadline, The Late Late Show will air repeats this week and next before returning with new episodes.

      Corden's positive test follows fellow late-night hosts Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon also revealing their breakthrough diagnoses. Meyers, the host of NBC's Late Night, announced earlier this week that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was feeling fine thanks to his vaccines and booster. Fallon had revealed on January 3 that he tested positive for Coronavirus at the end of December as he was gearing up to appear on Saturday Night Live.

