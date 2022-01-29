James Gunn Says Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Will Have Dark Conclusion, Gives The Wrap-up It Deserves

James Gunn wrapped up awaited part three of Guardians of the Galaxy back in 2021. The filmmaker recently opened up about the franchise' conclusion with the third instalment and revealed and said, "This is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians.

While speaking on Deadline's Hero Nation podcast, Gunn said the conclusion will be dark. He said, "It's big; it's so, so big and dark, and different from what people might be expecting it to be. He revealed he wanted to be "true to the characters, the story" and "give people the wrap-up that they deserve for the story. That's always a little bit scary; I'm doing my best."

For the unversed, Gunn was fired from the Guardians of the Galaxy project back in 2018 by Disney. According to reports, the filmmaker was asked to step down after some of his old tweets resurface. The posts reportedly had jokes about rape and paedophilia. He was called back the following year to work on the sequel.

Coming back to Guardians Of The Galaxy. The last the group was seen fighting Thanos alongside the Avengers in Avengers: Endgame. While details of the plot are still unknown, the film will see several stars reprising their roles including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Sylvester Stallone will reprise their old roles in Vol 3.

Meanwhile, Will Poulter joins the MCU as fan-favourite of comic readers - Adam Warlock. The group is also expected to appear in the fourth Thor movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, due for release in July. Notably, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is scheduled to be released on May 5, 2023.