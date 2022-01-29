Jason Momoa Is All Set Join Vin Diesel In Fast And Furious 10

Back in 2021, Vin Diesel had reached out to Dwayne Johnson asking him to join the Fast and Furious 10th instalment. However, now a report has revealed that Jason Momoa will be the new muscle in the franchise. The actor is reported set to join the rest of the cast for filming soon.

The news was shared by the official Twitter account of the film franchise on Friday (January 28). It said, "The Fast Fam keeps getting bigger. Welcome, Jason Momoa. #F10." The poster shows Momoa in a tuxedo and black tie, in front of a red, white and blue background.

Dwayne Johnson Rebuffs Vin Diesel's Offer To Return For Fast & Furious 10: No Chance

The film's story has been kept under wraps and there have been reports about the character Jason will be playing. If he will be seen as a friend or an enemy of Dominic Toretto's "family." Meanwhile, the makers are yet to confirm who else would be returning for Fast and Furious 10. The filming is set to begin in the 2022 spring. Universal has currently said that the movie will release on May 19, 2023.

According to reports, Justin Lin will be back in the director's chair again after 2021's F9: The Fast Saga. Some of the biggest cast members of the franchise include Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Ludacris Bridges and Sung Kang. On the other hand, Charlize Theron, who first appeared in the eighth film, had returned for F9, is also expected to return for the 10th and instalment.

Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Announce Split After 16 Years Together: 'The Love Between Us Carries On'

Notably, Jason Momos recently wrapped up the shooting on Aquaman sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. He is also waiting for the release of Slumberland, which is an epic fantasy based on the Winsor McCay comic strip from the early 20th century.