Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Announce Split After 16 Years Together: 'The Love Between Us Carries On'

Jason Momoa, gearing up for return as DC's Aquaman, has announced his split from wife Lisa Bonet. The actor and Lisa, who had been married for 16-years shared a joint statement on Jason's Instagram account revealed that they have decided to part ways.

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times... A revolution is unfolding (tilde) and our family is of no exception," the post added, "A revolution is unfolding ~ and our family is of no exception... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring."

Momoa, 42, and Bonet, 54, said that they chose to announce their split "not because we think it's newsworthy," but so that "as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty."

"The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~ to be who we are learning to become..." the couple added in their long post. Take a look at the statement,

Momoa and Bonet, met and started dating in 2005 and officially tied the knot in late 2017. They have a son and daughter together. They ended the statement noting they maintain an "unwavering" devotion to their kids Nakoa-Wolf, 13, and Lola, 14.

Bonet, rose to fame playing one of Bill Cosby's daughters on The Cosby Show and its spinoff, A Different World. She was previously married to Lenny Kravitz, the two have a daughter together, 33-year-old actress Zoë Kravitz.

On the work front, Jason Momoa wrapped up filming for the sequel of Aquaman titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The film will follow Jason' character Arthur teaming up with his half-brother, Orm (Wilson) to take on a bigger threat together. Notably, Jason was last seen in Zack Snyder's Justice League release in the pandemic.